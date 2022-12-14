International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20221214/the-white-house-press-secretary-has-been-openly-discriminating-against-africa-1105433498.html
The White House Press Secretary Has Been Openly Discriminating Against Africa
The White House Press Secretary Has Been Openly Discriminating Against Africa
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden signing the same-sex marriage bill, and the... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-14T04:48+0000
2022-12-14T09:48+0000
the backstory
ftx
propaganda
coinbase
journalism
south africa
central africa
north africa
east africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105433352_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_313a945cefd800f6b5155bf823a96915.png
The White House Press Secretary Has Been Openly Discriminating Against Africa
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden signing the same-sex marriage bill, and the Cambridge dictionary changing the definition of a woman.
Simon Ateba - Chief White House Correspondent for Today News Africa | Karine Jean-Pierre Disrespects African Media, The Lack of Fairness from the White House Press Corps, and the Biden Administration Banned Travel from Africa for COVID-19 in 2021Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | The Disco Era, The FTX Scandal, and The Problem with Crypto ExchangesIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Simon Ateba about the discrimination he has faced in the White House breifing room, the Biden administration's lack of transparency, and Simon's career in journalism. Simon discussed the attacks he has faced from multiple Biden press secretaries and the lack of fairness in the White House briefing room. Simon commented on the African travel ban instituted by President Biden in 2021 and the American media's failure to question the travel ban.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Frost about the problems with crypto, the weirdness of money, and Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas. Mark explained his prediction on crypto exchanges and how FTX was probably set up for money laundering. Mark talked about the political fallout from the FTX scandal and how the media has covered the FTX story.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
south africa
central africa
north africa
east africa
west africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105433352_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4b139a1a59de0249c2a6659341fc69f2.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ftx, propaganda, coinbase, journalism, аудио, south africa, central africa, north africa, east africa, west africa
ftx, propaganda, coinbase, journalism, аудио, south africa, central africa, north africa, east africa, west africa

The White House Press Secretary Has Been Openly Discriminating Against Africa

04:48 GMT 14.12.2022 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 14.12.2022)
The Backstory
The White House Press Secretary Has Been Openly Discriminating Against Africa
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden signing the same-sex marriage bill, and the Cambridge dictionary changing the definition of a woman.
Simon Ateba - Chief White House Correspondent for Today News Africa | Karine Jean-Pierre Disrespects African Media, The Lack of Fairness from the White House Press Corps, and the Biden Administration Banned Travel from Africa for COVID-19 in 2021

Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | The Disco Era, The FTX Scandal, and The Problem with Crypto Exchanges

In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Simon Ateba about the discrimination he has faced in the White House breifing room, the Biden administration's lack of transparency, and Simon's career in journalism. Simon discussed the attacks he has faced from multiple Biden press secretaries and the lack of fairness in the White House briefing room. Simon commented on the African travel ban instituted by President Biden in 2021 and the American media's failure to question the travel ban.

In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Frost about the problems with crypto, the weirdness of money, and Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas. Mark explained his prediction on crypto exchanges and how FTX was probably set up for money laundering. Mark talked about the political fallout from the FTX scandal and how the media has covered the FTX story.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала