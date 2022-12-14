https://sputniknews.com/20221214/the-white-house-press-secretary-has-been-openly-discriminating-against-africa-1105433498.html

The White House Press Secretary Has Been Openly Discriminating Against Africa

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden signing the same-sex marriage bill, and the... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

The White House Press Secretary Has Been Openly Discriminating Against Africa On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden signing the same-sex marriage bill, and the Cambridge dictionary changing the definition of a woman.

Simon Ateba - Chief White House Correspondent for Today News Africa | Karine Jean-Pierre Disrespects African Media, The Lack of Fairness from the White House Press Corps, and the Biden Administration Banned Travel from Africa for COVID-19 in 2021Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | The Disco Era, The FTX Scandal, and The Problem with Crypto ExchangesIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Simon Ateba about the discrimination he has faced in the White House breifing room, the Biden administration's lack of transparency, and Simon's career in journalism. Simon discussed the attacks he has faced from multiple Biden press secretaries and the lack of fairness in the White House briefing room. Simon commented on the African travel ban instituted by President Biden in 2021 and the American media's failure to question the travel ban.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Frost about the problems with crypto, the weirdness of money, and Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas. Mark explained his prediction on crypto exchanges and how FTX was probably set up for money laundering. Mark talked about the political fallout from the FTX scandal and how the media has covered the FTX story.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

