Scientists Make Huge Breakthrough in Fusion Energy

Physicists have been working on fusion plants since the early 1950s. Recently, however, they made a breakthrough in the search for an almost limitless, safe... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California have succeeded for the first time in conducting a controlled thermonuclear reaction with a positive energy yield. This is an important step towards controlled thermonuclear fusion, which could in the future become the basis of cheap and environmentally friendly energy.The results of the experiment were reported live on the website of the US Department of Energy, which owns the lab.This will not lead to the immediate creation of working fusion plants, but it shows that their operation is achievable in practice.Nuclear power plants existing today produce energy through a nuclear chain reaction, i.e., a controlled process of fission of uranium atoms accompanied by the release of significant amounts of energy, including radioactive waste. Fusion is a reverse process in which atoms fuse with each other to form a new chemical element. This reaction, which leaves almost no harmful emissions, is accompanied by an even more powerful release of energy.

