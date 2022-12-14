International
Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at 'Eurasian Choice as a Basis For Strengthening Sovereignty' Conference
Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at 'Eurasian Choice as a Basis For Strengthening Sovereignty' Conference
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that delegations of the leading parliamentary parties of CIS countries, Russian senators
Sputnik comes live as Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at the International Inter-Party Conference 'Eurasian Choice as a Basis for Strengthening Sovereignty', organized by the United Russia Party, in Moscow on Wednesday, 14 December.During the conference, a wide range of the most pressing issues affecting the international agenda, the prospects for strengthening interstate dialogue and the integration processes in the Eurasian space will be discussed.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at 'Eurasian Choice as a Basis For Strengthening Sovereignty' Conference

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that delegations of the leading parliamentary parties of CIS countries, Russian senators, State Duma legislators, and members of the scientific-expert community will take part in the International Inter-Party Conference 'Eurasian Choice as a Basis for Strengthening Sovereignty'.
Sputnik comes live as Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at the International Inter-Party Conference 'Eurasian Choice as a Basis for Strengthening Sovereignty', organized by the United Russia Party, in Moscow on Wednesday, 14 December.
During the conference, a wide range of the most pressing issues affecting the international agenda, the prospects for strengthening interstate dialogue and the integration processes in the Eurasian space will be discussed.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
