Playlist Must-Have: Dust Devils on Mars Caught on Mic

Playlist Must-Have: Dust Devils on Mars Caught on Mic

There are millions of "dust devils" - swirling columns of wind - skimming the surface of Mars every day, with several rovers, such as NASA's Perseverance... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

Dust devils, a swirling, tornado-like wind phenomenon that commonly occurs across the world's deserts, are hardly a stranger on the surface of Mars. First detected by a NASA Mars Pathfinder lander in 1997, these twisting columns are plentiful on the Red Planet. But new research led by Naomi Murdoch of Toulouse University, France, has revealed what they sound like.The Perseverance rover - the first spacecraft to carry a microphone to another planet - has recorded the sound of a 100-meter tall, dust grain-infused funnel just as it was skimming above it. Perseverance was built by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and designed to explore the Jezero crater on Mars in the framework of NASA's Mars 2020 mission. It was launched on July 30, 2020.The rover has a masthead camera - SuperCam - that includes a microphone, and this enabled it to record the sound of the wind rising and falling as the vortex skittered by. The reason why dust devils were detected but not “heard” previously is because the rover’s microphone is only turned on for a few seconds approximately twice a week, revealed the study. Luckily, one such moment finally caught the audio sound on 27 September 2021.Mars, which still bears visible traces of long-gone rivers and lakes, is now a barren, dusty landscape. The erosive power of dust devils had been a concern ever since they were detected as, unlike terrestrial ones, the martian whirlwinds are much larger, often towering up to eight kilometres high. These funnels are formed when the ground becomes hotter than the air above it. Plumes of hot air rise through cooler denser air, and as they do so, suck in other warm air along the ground. The warm air begins spinning while moving forward, and picks up grains of dust along the way. One previous study discovered that a dust devil on Mars could move at a speed of 46 m/s.Such whirlwinds could cause damage to equipment and are notorious for having killed NASA's Opportunity rover in February 2019.Naomi Murdoch explained that one of the major problems that scientists have faced when modelling the Martian climate has been attempting to predict phenomenon like "global dust storms."One can listen to the audio from Perseverance to get a better impression of what those Martian-style dust devils are all about.

