IEA Slightly Upgrades 2022-2023 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecasts: Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) has slightly upgraded its forecasts for the global oil demand growth to 99.9 million barrels per day... 14.12.2022

"In view of this recent resilience, our forecasts for global demand growth have been increased compared to last month’s Report. Estimates for 2022 and 2023 have been revised up, by 140 kb/d to 2.3 mb/d year-on-year (y-o-y) (reaching 99.9 mb/d), and by 100 kb/d to 1.7 mb/d y-o-y (reaching 101.6 mb/d), respectively," the report read.In the November report, the agency expected the demand to grow by 2.1 million barrels per day to 99.8 million barrels per day in 2022 and by 1.6 million barrels per day to 101.4 million barrels per day in 2023.The production of crude oil and condensates in Russia increased by 90,000 barrels per day in November and reached 11.2 million barrels per day, the report read.With the EU ban on Russian crude imports and a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne crude exports already in effect, the agency believes "Russia may be forced to shut in ~400 kb/d of total oil in December, with more losses anticipated in 1Q23 after the EU bans Russian product imports."The International Energy Agency has upgraded its forecast for the global oil production growth in 2022 and expects it to rise by 4.7 million barrels per day to 100 million barrels per day, according to the report.The agency also upgraded its forecast for the oil output in 2023 and expects it to rise by 700,000 barrels per day to 100.8 million barrels per day.The commercial oil storks in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) increased by 17.3 million barrels in October month-on-month to 2.745 million barrels, which is by 150.2 million barrels lower than the five-year average, the report read.The total stocks were below their five-year average by 150.2 million barrels, the IEA report added.OPEC+ has failed to ensure oil production growth necessary under the alliance's oil output cut deal in November, producing 1.72 million barrels per day less, the International Energy Agency said.OPEC+ unanimously agreed in October to take 2 million barrels of oil per day off the market, starting November, in response to uncertainty in global energy markets.

