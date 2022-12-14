https://sputniknews.com/20221214/ftxd-out-1105435908.html

FTX’d Out

FTX’d Out

Disgraced FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday, just hours after publicly stating that he didn’t think he would be. 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-14T03:34+0000

2022-12-14T03:34+0000

2022-12-14T03:30+0000

americas

sam bankman-fried

ftx

arrest

bahamas

police custody

cartoon

ted rall

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105433615_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_35809b472bc6707f49569266e5e0d462.jpg

“I don't believe I would be [arrested], but I haven't done a deep dive into that,” Bankman-Fried told listeners on a Twitter Space discussion.While answering questions from his sprawling Bahamas penthouse, the Democratic Party’s second-most generous funder freely acknowledged playing video games, and said he intended to testify “remotely” before the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on December 13.But whether he’ll be able to do either in his new accommodations remains to be seen.

americas

bahamas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sam bankman-fried, ftx, arrest, bahamas, police custody, cartoon, ted rall