FTX’d Out
FTX’d Out
Disgraced FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday, just hours after publicly stating that he didn’t think he would be. 14.12.2022, Sputnik International
“I don't believe I would be [arrested], but I haven't done a deep dive into that,” Bankman-Fried told listeners on a Twitter Space discussion.While answering questions from his sprawling Bahamas penthouse, the Democratic Party’s second-most generous funder freely acknowledged playing video games, and said he intended to testify “remotely” before the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on December 13.But whether he’ll be able to do either in his new accommodations remains to be seen.
03:34 GMT 14.12.2022
Disgraced FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday, just hours after publicly stating that he didn’t think he would be.
“I don't believe I would be [arrested], but I haven't done a deep dive into that,” Bankman-Fried told listeners on a Twitter Space discussion.
While answering questions from his sprawling Bahamas penthouse, the Democratic Party’s second-most generous funder freely acknowledged playing video games, and said he intended to testify “remotely” before the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on December 13.
But whether he’ll be able to do either in his new accommodations remains to be seen.
