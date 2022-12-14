International
WATCH LIVE: Football Fans Gather at Al Bayt Stadium for Morocco v France Semi-Final World Cup Match
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world has been taking place from 20 November and will conclude on 18 December in Doha, Qatar. 14.12.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live as fans arrive at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha for Morocco's semi-final match at the 2022 World Cup against France.The Morocco national football team are the first African team in history to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.Morocco booked its spot after defeating Spain and Portugal in preceding rounds, becoming the first African and Arab country to reach this stage of the competition. On Saturday, France became the last team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, after beating England in the quarter-finals.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Football Fans Gather at Al Bayt Stadium for Morocco v France Semi-Final World Cup Match

16:55 GMT 14.12.2022
