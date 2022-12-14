International
Deputy UK Prime Minister Raab Faces 5 More Bullying Complaints: Reports
In November, Raab received three complaints from his former employees accusing him of “creating a culture of fear” and bullying his subordinates. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in turn, approved Raab’s request to investigate the matter, adding that this was "the right course of action." According to the British daily newspaper, five new complaints refer to Raab’s term as justice minister from September 2021-September 2022. Thus, the number of complaints filed by employees of the ministry of justice reached six, while two complaints were submitted by Foreign Office staff members. On November 15, Simon McDonald, a former Foreign Office senior civil servant, told reporters that Raab was so rude to his employees during his term as foreign minister that people were "scared to go into his office." On November 23, Sunak appointed employment lawyer Adam Tolley to investigate the complaints, according to media reports.
deputy uk prime minister dominic raab, bullying, bullying complaints, political scandal, raab in scandal, improper behavior
deputy uk prime minister dominic raab, bullying, bullying complaints, political scandal, raab in scandal, improper behavior

18:13 GMT 14.12.2022
Britain's Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab leaves after attending a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in central London on November 1, 2022
