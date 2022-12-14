https://sputniknews.com/20221214/deputy-uk-prime-minister-raab-faces-5-more-bullying-complaints-reports-1105465136.html

Deputy UK Prime Minister Raab Faces 5 More Bullying Complaints: Reports

Deputy UK Prime Minister Raab Faces 5 More Bullying Complaints: Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Five more complaints of Deputy UK Prime Minister Dominic Raab’s improper behavior and bullying have been submitted to the government, UK... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-14T18:13+0000

2022-12-14T18:13+0000

2022-12-14T18:13+0000

world

uk

dominic raab

bullying

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/19/1104705136_0:380:2963:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2d511f885bcba919b41a04b5b8ad6429.jpg

In November, Raab received three complaints from his former employees accusing him of “creating a culture of fear” and bullying his subordinates. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in turn, approved Raab’s request to investigate the matter, adding that this was "the right course of action." According to the British daily newspaper, five new complaints refer to Raab’s term as justice minister from September 2021-September 2022. Thus, the number of complaints filed by employees of the ministry of justice reached six, while two complaints were submitted by Foreign Office staff members. On November 15, Simon McDonald, a former Foreign Office senior civil servant, told reporters that Raab was so rude to his employees during his term as foreign minister that people were "scared to go into his office." On November 23, Sunak appointed employment lawyer Adam Tolley to investigate the complaints, according to media reports.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

deputy uk prime minister dominic raab, bullying, bullying complaints, political scandal, raab in scandal, improper behavior