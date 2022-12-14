https://sputniknews.com/20221214/crypto-bro-sam-bankman-fried-arrested-in-bahamas-1105430646.html
Crypto Bro Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including Peru entering a state of political chaos after a presidential coup.
Camila Escalante - JournalistTed Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado and Chairman of StopJoe.comDavid Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalDr. Avi Loeb - Theoretical PhysicistIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with Camila Escalante about Peru’s political instability.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Harvey to discuss the double standards regarding the January 6th investigation and the Mueller case, with an emphasis on the DOJ’s decision to use several more prosecutors to investigate former President Donald Trump.Then, David Tawil from ProChain Capital joins us to discuss the arrest of the founder of crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried in Bahamas. In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Harvard physicist and professor Dr. Avi Loeb about the fascinating new findings regarding nuclear fusion and how this could be the future of energy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including Peru entering a state of political chaos.
