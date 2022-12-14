International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputniknews.com/20221214/crypto-bro-sam-bankman-fried-arrested-in-bahamas-1105430646.html
Crypto Bro Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas
Crypto Bro Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including Peru entering a state of... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-14T04:35+0000
2022-12-14T09:39+0000
fault lines
nuclear energy
atomic energy
peru
joe biden
ftx
donald trump
nuclear fusion
crypto
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105430493_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4b8612f20494d04404e65a73d36d9dea.png
Crypto Bro Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including Peru entering a state of political chaos after a presidential coup.
Camila Escalante - JournalistTed Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado and Chairman of StopJoe.comDavid Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalDr. Avi Loeb - Theoretical PhysicistIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with Camila Escalante about Peru’s political instability.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Harvey to discuss the double standards regarding the January 6th investigation and the Mueller case, with an emphasis on the DOJ’s decision to use several more prosecutors to investigate former President Donald Trump.Then, David Tawil from ProChain Capital joins us to discuss the arrest of the founder of crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried in Bahamas. In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Harvard physicist and professor Dr. Avi Loeb about the fascinating new findings regarding nuclear fusion and how this could be the future of energy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
peru
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105430493_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_eab8feb1a39639d29f6fef03ac1e864e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nuclear energy, atomic energy, peru, joe biden, ftx, donald trump, nuclear fusion, crypto, аудио
nuclear energy, atomic energy, peru, joe biden, ftx, donald trump, nuclear fusion, crypto, аудио

Crypto Bro Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas

04:35 GMT 14.12.2022 (Updated: 09:39 GMT 14.12.2022)
Fault Lines
Crypto Bro Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including Peru entering a state of political chaos.
Camila Escalante - Journalist
Ted Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado and Chairman of StopJoe.com
David Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain Capital
Dr. Avi Loeb - Theoretical Physicist
In the first hour, the hosts spoke with Camila Escalante about Peru’s political instability.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Harvey to discuss the double standards regarding the January 6th investigation and the Mueller case, with an emphasis on the DOJ’s decision to use several more prosecutors to investigate former President Donald Trump.
Then, David Tawil from ProChain Capital joins us to discuss the arrest of the founder of crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried in Bahamas.
In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Harvard physicist and professor Dr. Avi Loeb about the fascinating new findings regarding nuclear fusion and how this could be the future of energy.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала