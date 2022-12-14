https://sputniknews.com/20221214/big-changes-on-twitter-africa-summit-opens-in-dc-peru-anti-impeachment-protests-1105433982.html

Big Changes on Twitter; Africa Summit Opens in DC; Peru Anti Impeachment Protests

Big Changes on Twitter; Africa Summit Opens in DC; Peru Anti Impeachment Protests

Elon Musk has disbanded the "trust and safety board" that was at the heart of suppressing free speech on behalf of various government entities. 14.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-14T04:49+0000

2022-12-14T04:49+0000

2022-12-14T09:50+0000

the critical hour

elon musk

twitter

summit

peru

pedro castillo

yemen

ukraine

south africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105433797_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_85b23534f9a58e3da0f9fa3f38d6e7b8.png

Big Changes on Twitter; Africa Summit Opens in DC; Peru Anti Coup Protests Elon Musk has disbanded the "trust and safety board" that was at the heart of suppressing free speech on behalf of various government entities.

Melik Abdul, Co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss Twitter. Elon Musk has disbanded the "trust and safety board" that was at the heart of suppressing free speech at the behest of various government entities.Teri Mattson, a member of the Latin America team for Code Pink, joins us to discuss the sitution Peru. Thousands of protesters are taking to the streets of Peru to show their opposition to the impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo. Also, we discuss the demise of the Monroe doctrine.Obi Egbuna, Activist and US Rep for The Zimbabwean national newspaper, "The Herald," joins us to discuss the Africa summit. President Biden's Africa summit is kicking off today in Washington DC as the State Department claims it will strengthen trust between the US and African nations. Many activists are protesting and arguing that the US empire is using the resource rich continent as a proxy ground for its asymmetric war on Russia and China.Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. As President Biden kicks off his summit in DC, it is becoming apparent that African leaders view the Ukraine conflict far differently than Western supporters of the US empire. Also, Germany is arguing that they should do business with Russia again after the war.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has set up its first police station in a military base. Also, we examine the growing relationship between China and the Muslim world.Daryl Jones, attorney and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss Domestic Politics. The democrats are looking to make significant moves after learning of the departure of Senator Sinema from their ranks.George Koo, journalist, Social Activist, International Business Consultant, Chemical Engineer, joins us to discuss Asia. The world sees contrasting styles of diplomacy between the Western colonial powers and the Eurasian centered economic blocs. Also, China and India had a dust up on their border but both sides are withdrawing troops in hopes of a cooling off period.Joe Lauria, Editor-in-Chief at Consortium News, joins us to discuss the relationship between the US and the UK. Joe Lauria argues that, unlike France and Germany, England is a co-conspirator in the US empire's military adventures rather than an imperial puppet.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

peru

yemen

ukraine

south africa

central africa

north africa

east africa

west africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

elon musk, twitter, summit, peru, pedro castillo, yemen, ukraine, аудио, south africa, central africa, north africa, east africa, west africa