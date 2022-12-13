https://sputniknews.com/20221213/us-investor-jim-rogers-expects-money-printing-will-lead-to-more-inflation-1105406474.html

US Investor Jim Rogers Expects Money Printing Will Lead to More Inflation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik that he expects that money printing will continue and it will result in more inflation.

"Energy and some prices have come down a bit, but that's the way markets work. When something goes straight up, it always has a reaction of correction going on, and that's what's happening now, for a variety of reasons," Rogers said. "If the war gets worse, the prices will go higher. If money printing continues, prices will go higher. Many banks raised interest rates. That is one of the reasons we had corrections and reactions, but in the end we're going to have more inflation, because money printing always leads to inflation and they will print money again."Rogers went on to say that if there are economic slowdowns next year or the year after, central banks will print more money.Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Disruptions in supply chains have since led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU and the US, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar. In November, inflation in the US slowed down to 7.8%.

