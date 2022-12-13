https://sputniknews.com/20221213/uk-to-invest-some-110mln-in-research-and-development-of-5g-6g-technologies-government-1105411522.html

UK to Invest Some $110Mln in Research and Development of 5G, 6G Technologies: Government

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The government of the United Kingdom said on Tuesday that it will invest around 110 million pounds ($135 million) in research and...

"The move will bolster the UK's status as a global leader in telecoms research and follows Ericsson and Samsung’s recent decision to set up cutting-edge 6G research centres in the UK. It will also support the roll out of lightning-fast 5G by making it easier for more firms to enter the market," the statement read.According to the government, 28 million pounds will be awarded to three top UK universities, including the universities of York, Bristol and Surrey, to work closely with key telecoms companies like Nokia and Samsung to design and develop 6G networks.Another 80 million pounds from the investment package will be allocated for building a UK telecoms lab where "the security, resilience and performance of their 5G and, in the future, 6G network technology" would be tested, the statement added.The government will also provide financial assistance to a joint research and development project between the UK and South Korea on acceleration of the deployment of Open RAN, a radio access network focused on efficiency of technical equipment for this technology.Over the past few years, the UK has been actively investing in its 5G infrastructure to ensure the country's digital security and further development of next-generation network technologies. In 2020, the government announced the 5G Diversification Strategy worth 250 million pounds, which is aimed at diversifying UK partners in the field.

