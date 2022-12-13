International
TurkStream Gas Pipeline Working at Full Capacity: Turkish Energy Minister
TurkStream Gas Pipeline Working at Full Capacity: Turkish Energy Minister
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The TurkStream pipeline, which pumps Russian gas to Turkey through the Black Sea, is working at its full capacity, Turkish Energy Minister... 13.12.2022
"The TurkStream pipeline is working at the capacity of 100%," Donmez was quoted by the Sabah newspaper as saying.TurkStream is an export gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea, with a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It is designed for gas supplies to Turkey and further on to the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe through the Turkish territory.Since the incidents on the Nord Stream pipelines in September, TurkStream has been one of the few pipelines for exports of Russian gas to the European market.
TurkStream Gas Pipeline Working at Full Capacity: Turkish Energy Minister

08:23 GMT 13.12.2022
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The TurkStream pipeline, which pumps Russian gas to Turkey through the Black Sea, is working at its full capacity, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday.
"The TurkStream pipeline is working at the capacity of 100%," Donmez was quoted by the Sabah newspaper as saying.
TurkStream is an export gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea, with a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It is designed for gas supplies to Turkey and further on to the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe through the Turkish territory.
Since the incidents on the Nord Stream pipelines in September, TurkStream has been one of the few pipelines for exports of Russian gas to the European market.
