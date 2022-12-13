https://sputniknews.com/20221213/turkstream-gas-pipeline-working-at-full-capacity-turkish-energy-minister-1105413121.html

TurkStream Gas Pipeline Working at Full Capacity: Turkish Energy Minister

TurkStream Gas Pipeline Working at Full Capacity: Turkish Energy Minister

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The TurkStream pipeline, which pumps Russian gas to Turkey through the Black Sea, is working at its full capacity, Turkish Energy Minister... 13.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-13T08:23+0000

2022-12-13T08:23+0000

2022-12-13T08:23+0000

world

turkstream

gas

turkey

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102356/93/1023569383_0:131:2499:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_3a618646378f6c56a9065808181339d8.jpg

"The TurkStream pipeline is working at the capacity of 100%," Donmez was quoted by the Sabah newspaper as saying.TurkStream is an export gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea, with a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It is designed for gas supplies to Turkey and further on to the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe through the Turkish territory.Since the incidents on the Nord Stream pipelines in September, TurkStream has been one of the few pipelines for exports of Russian gas to the European market.

turkey

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkstream gas pipeline, full capacity, turkish energy minister