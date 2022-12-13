https://sputniknews.com/20221213/russian-antimonopoly-service-to-consider-appeal-against-german-liquor-company-jagermeister-1105427767.html

Russian Antimonopoly Service to Consider Appeal Against German Liquor Company Jagermeister

Russian Antimonopoly Service to Consider Appeal Against German Liquor Company Jagermeister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) told Sputnik on Tuesday that has received an appeal from Kaluga liquor distillery Kristall... 13.12.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier on Tuesday the plant announced that it had filed a complaint about violation of the antimonopoly law by Mast-Jagermeister, the producer of Jagermeister herbal liqueur. The reason for the conflict, as Kristall pointed out, was unfair competition on the part of the German company, which is pressuring the producer and retailers by trying to prohibit Kristall from producing its own bitters under the Alter Heiler and Konig Heiler brands in Russia, and for wholesalers and retail chains to sell these products.Jagermeister suspended shipments to Russia in early November. Later in November, Kristall reported that it had started supplying herbal liqueurs Alter Heiler and Konig Heiler to retail chains, which could replace the German Jagermeister in terms of quality indicators. The company planned to produce up to 3,6 million liters of these drinks by 2023.In early November, Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade included alcohol to the list of goods allowed to be delivered under the parallel import. The list included a number of foreign brands, including Jagermeister, White Horse, Jack Daniel's, Bell's, Sheridan's, Jose Cuervo and others.In March, the Russian government legalized so-called parallel imports (imports of goods from distributors for sale without the permission of the intellectual property owner) to satisfy the demand for foreign products which arose amid Western sanctions introduced over Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.

