Kremlin Says Russian Troops Withdrawal From Ukraine Before Year-End Impossible

"This is out of the question," Peskov said, commenting on the possibility of the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine before the end of year.The spokesman added that there can be no progress reached on the conclusion of peace without taking into account the new realities in Ukraine.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

