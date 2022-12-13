https://sputniknews.com/20221213/kremlin-says-russian-troops-withdrawal-from-ukraine-before-year-end-impossible-1105416884.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The possibility for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine before the end of the year is "out of the question," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"This is out of the question," Peskov said, commenting on the possibility of the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine before the end of year.
The spokesman added that there can be no progress reached on the conclusion of peace without taking into account the new realities in Ukraine.
"The Ukrainian side needs to take into account these realities that have developed over all this time. Actually, these are the realities that occurred because of that line, because of the policy that the leadership of Ukraine and the Ukrainian regime of today have been pursuing for probably the last 15 or even 20 years. And these realities say that new subjects have appeared in Russia, and they appeared as a result of the referendum that took place there. Without taking into account these new realities, any kind of progress is impossible," Peskov said.
Russia launched its special military operation
in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.