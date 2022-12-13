https://sputniknews.com/20221213/assange-denied-permission-to-virtually-partake-in-sakharov-prize-award-wikileaks-1105413722.html

Assange Denied Permission to Virtually Partake in Sakharov Prize Award: WikiLeaks

Assange Denied Permission to Virtually Partake in Sakharov Prize Award: WikiLeaks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belmarsh Prison in southeastern London, where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange remains in custody, has refused to give permission for him to... 13.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-13T08:56+0000

2022-12-13T08:56+0000

2022-12-13T08:56+0000

world

sakharov prize

julian assange

wikileaks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107768/43/1077684321_0:152:3103:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_f165646dd37ac1d79f64827cec8a9629.jpg

"BREAKING: Belmarsh Prison refuses permission for Julian Assange to participate in European Parliaments Sakharov Prize Award today," WikiLeaks tweeted.The company also said that Assange's spouse Stella would attend the event on her husband's behalf on Tuesday.Julian Assange was one of the three finalists shortlisted for the award in October.Assange was apprehended in London in 2019 on a US arrest warrant and faces extradition to the United States and a sentence of up to 175 years in a maximum security prison if convicted of espionage.The 51-year-old Australian, wanted by the US government on charges of disclosing classified information and violating the Espionage Act, took refuge at the Ecuadorian Embassy in June 2012 until his arrest in April 2019, after which his extradition hearings began.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

assange, denied permission, sakharov prize award, wikileaks