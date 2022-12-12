https://sputniknews.com/20221212/video-montenegrin-police-use-tear-gas-against-protesters-in-podgorica-1105401605.html

Video: Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Podgorica

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Montenegrin police used tear gas against protesters gathered in front of the parliament building in Podgorica due to the adoption of a law... 12.12.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the Montenegrin parliament approved changes to the law, which limits powers of the country's president to give out a mandate to form a government, after a lengthy debate in a 41-81 vote.The protesters claim the changes to the law violate the country's constitutional order, according to the Radio and Television of Montenegro. They broke through a security fence, after which the police resorted to using tear gas, the report said. Some demonstrators also reportedly threw stones and other objects at police officers. The crowd chanted 'Betrayal, betrayal,' the broadcaster said.The Montenegrin Interior Ministry said that at about 05:30 p.m. local time (16:30 GMT) the authorized part of the rally ended, and some protesters used tear gas against police officers.Later in the day, protesters promised to block traffic in all Montenegrin cities on Tuesday, according to the Radio and Television of Montenegro.The protest is headed by the movement "Ima Nas," or "There are plenty of us," which is associated with the political party Patriotic Komitas Union of Montenegro and is close in ideology to the Democratic Party of Socialists of President Milo Dukanovic.The Montenegrin leader refused to sign the first draft of the law forcing him to entrust the formation of a government to his political opponent Miodrag Lekic from the liberal conservative Democratic Alliance (DEMOS). Dukanovic also announced his readiness to dissolve the parliament, which caused a wave of discontent among lawmakers.

