South Korea to Spend Over $20 Million on New Counter-Artillery Radar: DAPA

South Korea to Spend Over $20 Million on New Counter-Artillery Radar: DAPA

SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) says it has signed a contract worth $23 million with the LIG Nex1 company to

"Through this project, our military will be able to secure an eye that will make it capable of detecting the origin of enemy artillery pieces more rapidly and locating them more accurately," a DAPA official said in a statement, as quoted by South Korean news agency on Monday.As part of the new project, the DAPA plans to replace the outdated American TPQ-36 and TPQ-37 radars used by South Korea’s military.The country expects to put about 20 new radars into service starting from the late 2020s, according to the DAPA.The new radars will have enhanced capabilities and will be able to detect a higher number of targets, with reduced deployment and withdrawal time frames.

