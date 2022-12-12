https://sputniknews.com/20221212/police-two-foreigners-injured-in-attack-on-hotel-in-kabul-1105392730.html
Police: Two Foreigners Injured in Attack on Hotel in Kabul
KABUL (Sputnik) - Two foreigners were injured in an attack on a hotel in Kabul, while three perpetrators were killed by the Taliban*, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.
"The Taliban killed three assailants and ended the attack. All hotel guests are safe and no foreigners were killed in the attack. Two foreigners were injured after jumping from high floors," Zadran wrote on Twitter.
Earlier in the day, media reported that explosions and shooting were taking place near a guest house popular among Chinese business people in the Afghan capital. The Kabul police confirmed the attack on the hotel and launched an operation to eliminate the perpetrators.
Meanwhile, a Kabul hospital located not far from the scene of the incident reported about 21 casualties.
"Explosion and shooting [were heard] near the hotel about one kilometer [0.6 miles] from our hospital. At the moment, we have 21 casualties — three died upon arrival at the hospital," the hospital wrote on social network, though without specifying whether the victims were related to the attack.
Since taking power in the country in August 2021, the Taliban have been battling a local branch of Daesh**, which is believed to be behind the majority of bomb explosions and shootings in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban, the IS presence in the country is small but the group continues carrying out attacks on civilians and police.
*The Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities.
**Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia.