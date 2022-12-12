https://sputniknews.com/20221212/new-president-of-peru-announces-early-elections-in-country-in-april-2024-1105368939.html

New President of Peru Announces Early Elections in Country in April 2024

New President of Peru Announces Early Elections in Country in April 2024

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Peru that has plunged in protests since the impeachment of President Pedro Castillo will hold early elections in April 2024, new President... 12.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-12T05:58+0000

2022-12-12T05:58+0000

2022-12-12T05:58+0000

world

peru

presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105368320_0:15:2049:1167_1920x0_80_0_0_7a22e40467f60428ddc40758c3d9260a.jpg

"I decided to take the initiative to reach an agreement with the Congress of the Republic to postpone the general elections to April 2024," Boluarte said in an address to the people of the country.On Sunday, protests took place in the Peruvian capital of Lima, as well as in Apurimac, Cajamarca, Arequipa, Lambayeque, and Ica, according to local media reports. Peruvian citizens, trade unions and other associations are protesting against the continued work of President Dina Boluarte and her government and are demanding an immediate presidential election.Peru's Congress impeached President Pedro Castillo on Wednesday. Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.Several corruption cases have been opened against Castillo, who maintains that all accusations against him are political persecution by the opposition.

peru

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new president, peru early elections, april 2024