'Mass-Kill Traps': Study Reveals Purpose of Mysterious Stone Structures Spanning Arabian Desert
'Mass-Kill Traps': Study Reveals Purpose of Mysterious Stone Structures Spanning Arabian Desert
Mysterious stone structures spanning Arabian Desert were used as hunting traps on migrating animals by nomadic peoples, recent research revealed.
2022-12-12T11:45+0000
2022-12-12T11:45+0000
science & tech
science
arabia
desert
A spate of recent satellite images and drone surveys carried out in the ʿUwayriḍ desert of Saudi Arabia have helped scientists prove a theory they have long pursued but been unable to prove.Researchers have been puzzling over the original purpose of thousands of huge stone structures, visible from the sky and spanning vast areas across the Arabian peninsula, from Jordan to Saudi Arabia to Syria, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Iraq.Hailing back to a long-gone time when the deserts were populated by ancient civilizations, the V-shaped stone patterns have been dubbed by archaeologists as “desert kites.” After dozens of previously unknown such structures were found in ʿUwayriḍ, the common conclusion was that they used to serve as mass hunting traps utilized by ancient nomadic peoples.There were certain variations in the design of these stone constructions, with some narrowing down towards a pit, and others to a cliff or an enclosure.The research had made use of a combination of data gathered through satellite remote sensing and aerial survey as part of the Aerial Archaeology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Al Ula Project (AAKSAU). The satellite imagery of AlUla County had been freely available.
arabia
'Mass-Kill Traps': Study Reveals Purpose of Mysterious Stone Structures Spanning Arabian Desert

11:45 GMT 12.12.2022
A sand gazelle is seen at the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in Umm Al-Zamool, some 290 kilometres south of Abu Dhabi near the border with Oman and Saudi Arabia.
A sand gazelle is seen at the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in Umm Al-Zamool, some 290 kilometres south of Abu Dhabi near the border with Oman and Saudi Arabia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2022
© KARIM SAHIB
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Archaeologists have previously speculated that the stone structures found in the sandy regions that possibly used to be seasonal grasslands were used for hunting purposes, targeting migrating gazelle or goats. There was even a theory that the constructions could have been used to breed wild animals for domestication.
A spate of recent satellite images and drone surveys carried out in the ʿUwayriḍ desert of Saudi Arabia have helped scientists prove a theory they have long pursued but been unable to prove.
Researchers have been puzzling over the original purpose of thousands of huge stone structures, visible from the sky and spanning vast areas across the Arabian peninsula, from Jordan to Saudi Arabia to Syria, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Iraq.
Twitter screenshot of ancient desert "kites".
Twitter screenshot of ancient desert kites. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2022
Twitter screenshot of ancient desert "kites".
© Photo : Twitter
Hailing back to a long-gone time when the deserts were populated by ancient civilizations, the V-shaped stone patterns have been dubbed by archaeologists as “desert kites.” After dozens of previously unknown such structures were found in ʿUwayriḍ, the common conclusion was that they used to serve as mass hunting traps utilized by ancient nomadic peoples.
There were certain variations in the design of these stone constructions, with some narrowing down towards a pit, and others to a cliff or an enclosure.
"Hunting of animals, most commonly gazelle and other herbivorous ungulates, possibly ibex, wild equids, and ostriches, is now accepted as the most common use of these structures," authors of a new study concluded.
The research had made use of a combination of data gathered through satellite remote sensing and aerial survey as part of the Aerial Archaeology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Al Ula Project (AAKSAU). The satellite imagery of AlUla County had been freely available.
Twitter screenshot of ancient desert "kites" in Jordan.
Twitter screenshot of ancient desert kites in Jordan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2022
Twitter screenshot of ancient desert "kites" in Jordan.
© Photo : Twitter
