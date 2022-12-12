https://sputniknews.com/20221212/mass-kill-traps-study-reveals-purpose-of-mysterious-stone-structures-spanning-arabian-desert-1105382407.html

'Mass-Kill Traps': Study Reveals Purpose of Mysterious Stone Structures Spanning Arabian Desert

'Mass-Kill Traps': Study Reveals Purpose of Mysterious Stone Structures Spanning Arabian Desert

Mysterious stone structures spanning Arabian Desert were used as hunting traps on migrating animals by nomadic peoples, recent research revealed.

2022-12-12T11:45+0000

2022-12-12T11:45+0000

2022-12-12T11:45+0000

science & tech

science

arabia

desert

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105381137_0:160:3075:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_830aac32b1aa97f5fb8f7be5b1b6a544.jpg

A spate of recent satellite images and drone surveys carried out in the ʿUwayriḍ desert of Saudi Arabia have helped scientists prove a theory they have long pursued but been unable to prove.Researchers have been puzzling over the original purpose of thousands of huge stone structures, visible from the sky and spanning vast areas across the Arabian peninsula, from Jordan to Saudi Arabia to Syria, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Iraq.Hailing back to a long-gone time when the deserts were populated by ancient civilizations, the V-shaped stone patterns have been dubbed by archaeologists as “desert kites.” After dozens of previously unknown such structures were found in ʿUwayriḍ, the common conclusion was that they used to serve as mass hunting traps utilized by ancient nomadic peoples.There were certain variations in the design of these stone constructions, with some narrowing down towards a pit, and others to a cliff or an enclosure.The research had made use of a combination of data gathered through satellite remote sensing and aerial survey as part of the Aerial Archaeology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Al Ula Project (AAKSAU). The satellite imagery of AlUla County had been freely available.

arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

stone structures, v-shaped patterns in desert, arabian desert, hunting traps on migrating animals, nomadic peoples