https://sputniknews.com/20221212/japanese-govt-to-hike-tobacco-tax-to-afford-more-defense-spending-reports-say-1105369226.html

Japanese Gov't to Hike Tobacco Tax to Afford More Defense Spending, Reports Say

Japanese Gov't to Hike Tobacco Tax to Afford More Defense Spending, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) plans to propose raising multiple taxes, including on heat-not-burn tobacco products, to fund... 12.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-12T06:03+0000

2022-12-12T06:03+0000

2022-12-12T06:03+0000

world

japan

tax

tobacco

defense

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097140223_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_b16893cd00e42675cdb36e209706e95f.jpg

The Japanese government wants to secure a five-year defense budget of combined 43 trillion yen ($318 billion) and raise the annual defense and other related expenditures to 2% of the country's GDP by 2027. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said it would require generating an additional 1 trillion yen for the budget through tax hikes.Senior officials of the LDP’s tax commission said they are studying a plan that will center on raising corporate taxes for small and medium-sized companies in particular, according to the broadcaster.According to sources cited by Japanese news agency, up to 800 billion yen will be secured through higher corporate taxes and around 200 billion yen by increasing the tobacco tax under the government plan.Japan allotted 5.4 trillion yen for defense spending in the fiscal year ending in March 2023. The defense ministry reportedly plans to boost the budget for the next fiscal year that starts in April 2023 to a record-high of 5.595 trillion yen, while some experts believe that defense spending will approach 6.5 trillion yen.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan, tobacco tax, defense spending, reports say