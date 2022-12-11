https://sputniknews.com/20221211/over-40-people-detained-in-paris-after-moroccan-fans-clash-with-police-1105342326.html

Over 40 People Detained in Paris After Moroccan Fans Clash With Police

PARIS (Sputnik) - About 40 people were detained in Paris after the clashes between fans of the Moroccan football team and the police, French media reported on... 11.12.2022

According to French broadcaster, law enforcement agencies detained 42 people.On Saturday evening, on the Champs Elysees, a traditional gathering place for sports fans, the police began to disperse Moroccan fans, celebrating the national team's victory in the match against Portugal in the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup. The police reportedly used tear gas and stun grenades against them. The media reported that there were about 20,000 people.The Morocco national football team has become the first African team in history to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. On Wednesday, they will play against France in the next stage of the tournament.

