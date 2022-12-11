https://sputniknews.com/20221211/cuban-president-discusses-bilateral-relations-with-us-lawmakers-1105337018.html
Cuban President Discusses Bilateral Relations With US Lawmakers
An embargo on Cuba has been in place since former President John F. Kennedy imposed it in 1962.
Cuban President Discusses Bilateral Relations With US Lawmakers
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel says he has met with a group of US lawmakers from the lower chamber of the United States Congress.
An embargo on Cuba has been in place since former President John F. Kennedy imposed it in 1962.
"I welcomed a delegation from the US Congress chaired by James McGovern. We addressed our differences and topics of common interest. The shared will to improve bilateral relations was reiterated. I expressed the need to put an end to measures that harm the Cuban population," Diaz-Canel said on Twitter on Saturday.
US Congressman Jim McGovern represents the Second District of Massachusetts in the US House of Representatives and has been a longtime advocate of normalizing relations with Cuba.
In September, the US Embassy in Havana announced that the United States was going to resume full immigrant visa processing services in Cuba in early 2023.