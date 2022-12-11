https://sputniknews.com/20221211/cuban-president-discusses-bilateral-relations-with-us-lawmakers-1105337018.html

Cuban President Discusses Bilateral Relations With US Lawmakers

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel says he has met with a group of US lawmakers from the lower chamber of the United States Congress. 11.12.2022, Sputnik International

An embargo on Cuba has been in place since former President John F. Kennedy imposed it in 1962.US Congressman Jim McGovern represents the Second District of Massachusetts in the US House of Representatives and has been a longtime advocate of normalizing relations with Cuba.In September, the US Embassy in Havana announced that the United States was going to resume full immigrant visa processing services in Cuba in early 2023.

