Apartment Building Explosion on Jersey Island Leaves Three Dead
Apartment Building Explosion on Jersey Island Leaves Three Dead
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least three people were killed in an explosion in an apartment building on the Channel Island of Jersey, media report. 11.12.2022, Sputnik International
The blast and a subsequent fire occurred on Saturday in a three-story building in the town of St. Helier. British media put the initial death toll from the explosion at one.Sky News said that there were at least three dead and ten missing after the blast.The British broadcaster specified, citing the chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, Robin Smith, that residents had reported smelling gas the night before the explosion.The exact cause of the blast is under investigation.
Apartment Building Explosion on Jersey Island Leaves Three Dead

00:38 GMT 11.12.2022
A roll of police tape (police line)
 A roll of police tape (police line) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Tony Webster / A roll of police tape (police line)
