https://sputniknews.com/20221210/west-cant-blame-russia-for-casualties-caused-by-ukraine-with-western-weapons--envoy-to-un-1105288633.html

West Can't Blame Russia for Casualties Caused by Ukraine With Western Weapons -Envoy to UN

West Can't Blame Russia for Casualties Caused by Ukraine With Western Weapons -Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The countries of the collective West cannot blame Russia for the casualties caused by Ukraine as a result of Western-supplied... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-10T03:03+0000

2022-12-10T03:03+0000

2022-12-10T02:59+0000

world

west

dmitry polyanskiy

russia

donbass

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097307030_0:299:2901:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_5016ac0da3a0efb67b672e227c4bfb7c.jpg

"You will not be able to place the blame on Russia," Polanskiy said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.Ukraine has been killing people in the Donbass since 2014 by using Western-supplied weapons, he added.Earlier on Friday, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime said that Ukrainian troops have shelled two districts in the city of Donetsk with 155mm artillery shells.Ukrainian troops also shelled the village of Holmivskyi in the Donetsk region on Friday night, using three 155mm artillery shells, according to the DPR mission.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States plans to continue "fueling" the conflict in Ukraine at least until the end of 2025, which can be concluded from official documents that Washington is openly releasing.Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the collective West has been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid in the amount of dozens of billions of dollars. Russia has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from the collective West and warned that any cargo containing weapons bound for Ukraine is a legitimate target.

https://sputniknews.com/20221209/senior-republicans-request-probe-into-us-aid-for-ukraine-1105268312.html

west

russia

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

west, dmitry polyanskiy, russia, donbass