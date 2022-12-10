International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221210/west-cant-blame-russia-for-casualties-caused-by-ukraine-with-western-weapons--envoy-to-un-1105288633.html
West Can't Blame Russia for Casualties Caused by Ukraine With Western Weapons -Envoy to UN
West Can't Blame Russia for Casualties Caused by Ukraine With Western Weapons -Envoy to UN
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The countries of the collective West cannot blame Russia for the casualties caused by Ukraine as a result of Western-supplied... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-10T03:03+0000
2022-12-10T02:59+0000
world
west
dmitry polyanskiy
russia
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097307030_0:299:2901:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_5016ac0da3a0efb67b672e227c4bfb7c.jpg
"You will not be able to place the blame on Russia," Polanskiy said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.Ukraine has been killing people in the Donbass since 2014 by using Western-supplied weapons, he added.Earlier on Friday, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime said that Ukrainian troops have shelled two districts in the city of Donetsk with 155mm artillery shells.Ukrainian troops also shelled the village of Holmivskyi in the Donetsk region on Friday night, using three 155mm artillery shells, according to the DPR mission.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States plans to continue "fueling" the conflict in Ukraine at least until the end of 2025, which can be concluded from official documents that Washington is openly releasing.Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the collective West has been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid in the amount of dozens of billions of dollars. Russia has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from the collective West and warned that any cargo containing weapons bound for Ukraine is a legitimate target.
https://sputniknews.com/20221209/senior-republicans-request-probe-into-us-aid-for-ukraine-1105268312.html
west
russia
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097307030_85:0:2816:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b97f23a4cc46da1f1b3afd1aa26208c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
west, dmitry polyanskiy, russia, donbass
west, dmitry polyanskiy, russia, donbass

West Can't Blame Russia for Casualties Caused by Ukraine With Western Weapons -Envoy to UN

03:03 GMT 10.12.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian soldiers move a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer into position to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region Saturday, June 18, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers move a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer into position to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The countries of the collective West cannot blame Russia for the casualties caused by Ukraine as a result of Western-supplied weapons, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.
"You will not be able to place the blame on Russia," Polanskiy said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.
Ukraine has been killing people in the Donbass since 2014 by using Western-supplied weapons, he added.
Earlier on Friday, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime said that Ukrainian troops have shelled two districts in the city of Donetsk with 155mm artillery shells.
Ukrainian troops also shelled the village of Holmivskyi in the Donetsk region on Friday night, using three 155mm artillery shells, according to the DPR mission.
Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missiles provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support, upon its delivery at Kiev's airport Borispol on February 11, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2022
Americas
Senior Republicans Request Probe Into US Aid For Ukraine
Yesterday, 10:50 GMT
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States plans to continue "fueling" the conflict in Ukraine at least until the end of 2025, which can be concluded from official documents that Washington is openly releasing.
Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the collective West has been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid in the amount of dozens of billions of dollars. Russia has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from the collective West and warned that any cargo containing weapons bound for Ukraine is a legitimate target.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала