Breaking: Residential Bloc Explosion in Jersey, UK Kills One, 12 Missing, Reports Say
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The Fight for Control of People's Minds
The Fight for Control of People's Minds
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US sanctioning Russia over the use of Iranian drones and US... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International
the backstory
The Fight for Control of People's Minds
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US sanctioning Russia over the use of Iranian drones and US energy department official Sam Brinton being charged with stealing luggage from an airport.
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host | Events Planned for Assange, International Human Rights Day, and the Trump Administration Went After AssangeTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Kyrsten Sinema Becomes an Independent, The MSM Ignore the Twitter Files, and Elon Musk Attacked for TransparencyIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Misty Winston about Julian Assange's health in prison, activism for Julian Assange, and reaching across the political aisle. Misty spoke about Julian's inability to get a fair trial in the United States and the importance of Julian's journalism. Misty commented on the government's collusion with big tech and the mainstream media's disrespect for Julian Assange.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the Brittney Griner release, the Twitter files expose', and Matt Taibbi. Ted commented on the attacks on Matt Taibbi and the importance of the Twitter Files document drop. Ted talked about the Brittney Griner prisoner exchange and how the Biden administration lied.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
vault7, south africa, wikileaks, activism, hollywood, arms dealers, julian assange, viktor bout
vault7, south africa, wikileaks, activism, hollywood, arms dealers, аудио, julian assange, viktor bout

The Fight for Control of People's Minds

10:00 GMT 10.12.2022
The Backstory
The Fight for Control of People's Minds
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US sanctioning Russia over the use of Iranian drones and US energy department official Sam Brinton being charged with stealing luggage from an airport.
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host | Events Planned for Assange, International Human Rights Day, and the Trump Administration Went After Assange

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Kyrsten Sinema Becomes an Independent, The MSM Ignore the Twitter Files, and Elon Musk Attacked for Transparency

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Misty Winston about Julian Assange's health in prison, activism for Julian Assange, and reaching across the political aisle. Misty spoke about Julian's inability to get a fair trial in the United States and the importance of Julian's journalism. Misty commented on the government's collusion with big tech and the mainstream media's disrespect for Julian Assange.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the Brittney Griner release, the Twitter files expose', and Matt Taibbi. Ted commented on the attacks on Matt Taibbi and the importance of the Twitter Files document drop. Ted talked about the Brittney Griner prisoner exchange and how the Biden administration lied.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
