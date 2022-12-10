The Fight for Control of People's Minds
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US sanctioning Russia over the use of Iranian drones and US energy department official Sam Brinton being charged with stealing luggage from an airport.
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host | Events Planned for Assange, International Human Rights Day, and the Trump Administration Went After Assange
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Kyrsten Sinema Becomes an Independent, The MSM Ignore the Twitter Files, and Elon Musk Attacked for Transparency
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Misty Winston about Julian Assange's health in prison, activism for Julian Assange, and reaching across the political aisle. Misty spoke about Julian's inability to get a fair trial in the United States and the importance of Julian's journalism. Misty commented on the government's collusion with big tech and the mainstream media's disrespect for Julian Assange.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the Brittney Griner release, the Twitter files expose', and Matt Taibbi. Ted commented on the attacks on Matt Taibbi and the importance of the Twitter Files document drop. Ted talked about the Brittney Griner prisoner exchange and how the Biden administration lied.
