https://sputniknews.com/20221210/the-fight-for-control-of-peoples-minds-1105287662.html

The Fight for Control of People's Minds

The Fight for Control of People's Minds

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US sanctioning Russia over the use of Iranian drones and US... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-10T10:00+0000

2022-12-10T10:00+0000

2022-12-10T10:00+0000

the backstory

vault7

south africa

wikileaks

activism

hollywood

arms dealers

julian assange

viktor bout

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/09/1105287516_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_392851c81526f4f9c2236a7892eb163b.png

The Fight for Control of People's Minds On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US sanctioning Russia over the use of Iranian drones and US energy department official Sam Brinton being charged with stealing luggage from an airport.

Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host | Events Planned for Assange, International Human Rights Day, and the Trump Administration Went After AssangeTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Kyrsten Sinema Becomes an Independent, The MSM Ignore the Twitter Files, and Elon Musk Attacked for TransparencyIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Misty Winston about Julian Assange's health in prison, activism for Julian Assange, and reaching across the political aisle. Misty spoke about Julian's inability to get a fair trial in the United States and the importance of Julian's journalism. Misty commented on the government's collusion with big tech and the mainstream media's disrespect for Julian Assange.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the Brittney Griner release, the Twitter files expose', and Matt Taibbi. Ted commented on the attacks on Matt Taibbi and the importance of the Twitter Files document drop. Ted talked about the Brittney Griner prisoner exchange and how the Biden administration lied.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

south africa

hollywood

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

vault7, south africa, wikileaks, activism, hollywood, arms dealers, аудио, julian assange, viktor bout