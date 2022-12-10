International
Breaking: Residential Bloc Explosion in Jersey, UK Kills One, 12 Missing, Reports Say
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
Sinema Goes Independent, Gulf States Embrace China, JFK Documents Deadline Nears
Sinema Goes Independent, Gulf States Embrace China, JFK Documents Deadline Nears
Twitter files reveal self-identified 'blacklist' under Dorsey, and FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before the House.
Sinema Goes Independent, Gulf States Embrace China, JFK Documents Deadline Nears
Twitter files reveal self-identified ‘blacklist’ under Dorsey, and FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before the House.
Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall joins Misfit host John Kiriakou and Misfit producer Ben Zinevich to discuss Senator Sinema’s departure from the Democratic Party, the return of Brittney Griner and Biden’s seeming disinterest in further prison exchanges, further prognostications about an impending recession and the tech industry’s role in the economy, and DeSantis overshadowing Trump in GOP voter polls.Scholar, educator and Asia-Pacific journalist KJ Noh discusses Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia, China’s evolving COVID policy, military escalations on the Korean peninsula, and the history of South Korean martial law and trade unionism.Journalist, author, and the editor of the JFK Facts blog Jefferson Morley discusses the JFK assassination, the continued struggle to release still-classified CIA documents, and the relationship between these documents and other much needed disclosures of CIA covert action documents.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a Thai monks in rehab for meth addiction, a couple moving to Wyoming based on its attractive libraries, and a class-action lawsuit over mac and cheese.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sinema Goes Independent, Gulf States Embrace China, JFK Documents Deadline Nears

Sinema Goes Independent, Gulf States Embrace China, JFK Documents Deadline Nears
Twitter files reveal self-identified ‘blacklist’ under Dorsey, and FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before the House.
Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall joins Misfit host John Kiriakou and Misfit producer Ben Zinevich to discuss Senator Sinema’s departure from the Democratic Party, the return of Brittney Griner and Biden’s seeming disinterest in further prison exchanges, further prognostications about an impending recession and the tech industry’s role in the economy, and DeSantis overshadowing Trump in GOP voter polls.
Scholar, educator and Asia-Pacific journalist KJ Noh discusses Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia, China’s evolving COVID policy, military escalations on the Korean peninsula, and the history of South Korean martial law and trade unionism.
Journalist, author, and the editor of the JFK Facts blog Jefferson Morley discusses the JFK assassination, the continued struggle to release still-classified CIA documents, and the relationship between these documents and other much needed disclosures of CIA covert action documents.
The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a Thai monks in rehab for meth addiction, a couple moving to Wyoming based on its attractive libraries, and a class-action lawsuit over mac and cheese.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
