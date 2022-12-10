https://sputniknews.com/20221210/sinema-goes-independent-gulf-states-embrace-china-jfk-documents-deadline-nears-1105284379.html
Sinema Goes Independent, Gulf States Embrace China, JFK Documents Deadline Nears
Twitter files reveal self-identified ‘blacklist’ under Dorsey, and FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before the House. 10.12.2022, Sputnik International
Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall joins Misfit host John Kiriakou and Misfit producer Ben Zinevich to discuss Senator Sinema’s departure from the Democratic Party, the return of Brittney Griner and Biden’s seeming disinterest in further prison exchanges, further prognostications about an impending recession and the tech industry’s role in the economy, and DeSantis overshadowing Trump in GOP voter polls.Scholar, educator and Asia-Pacific journalist KJ Noh discusses Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia, China’s evolving COVID policy, military escalations on the Korean peninsula, and the history of South Korean martial law and trade unionism.Journalist, author, and the editor of the JFK Facts blog Jefferson Morley discusses the JFK assassination, the continued struggle to release still-classified CIA documents, and the relationship between these documents and other much needed disclosures of CIA covert action documents.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a Thai monks in rehab for meth addiction, a couple moving to Wyoming based on its attractive libraries, and a class-action lawsuit over mac and cheese.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall joins Misfit host John Kiriakou and Misfit producer Ben Zinevich to discuss Senator Sinema’s departure from the Democratic Party, the return of Brittney Griner and Biden’s seeming disinterest in further prison exchanges, further prognostications about an impending recession and the tech industry’s role in the economy, and DeSantis overshadowing Trump in GOP voter polls.
Scholar, educator and Asia-Pacific journalist KJ Noh discusses Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia, China’s evolving COVID policy, military escalations on the Korean peninsula, and the history of South Korean martial law and trade unionism.
Journalist, author, and the editor of the JFK Facts blog Jefferson Morley discusses the JFK assassination, the continued struggle to release still-classified CIA documents, and the relationship between these documents and other much needed disclosures of CIA covert action documents.
The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a Thai monks in rehab for meth addiction, a couple moving to Wyoming based on its attractive libraries, and a class-action lawsuit over mac and cheese.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.