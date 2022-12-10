https://sputniknews.com/20221210/russia-highly-appreciates-uaes-assistance-in-exchange-of-bout-deputy-foreign-minister-says-1105303925.html

Russia Highly Appreciates UAE, Saudi Arabia's Assistance in Bout Exchange - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia Highly Appreciates UAE, Saudi Arabia's Assistance in Bout Exchange - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry highly appreciates the assistance of the United Arab Emirates in the exchange of Russian citizen Viktor Bout... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-10T11:13+0000

2022-12-10T11:13+0000

2022-12-10T11:26+0000

russia

viktor bout

brittney griner

uae

saudi arabia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104056/23/1040562300_0:0:2769:1558_1920x0_80_0_0_32d5d20a339ebbfb22afd4a92d65e9a1.jpg

Viktor Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the United States on charges of plotting to kill US citizens and materially support terrorism. On Thursday, he was released from a US prison after nearly 15 years in a trade for US basketball player Brittney Griner. The exchange took place in the UAE."We highly appreciate it, this indicates the degree of trust between our countries. Our friends from the Emirates and Saudi Arabia are helping in such rather difficult humanitarian operations," Bogdanov said.Bout, alleged to have been involved in arms trafficking during the 1990s and early 2000s, was convicted of conspiring to provide arms to a Colombian rebel group as part of a US sting operation.

uae

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

viktor bout, brittney griner, uae, saudi arabia