Residential Bloc Explosion in Jersey, UK Kills One, 12 Missing, Reports Say

According to reports, the blast occurred at around 04:00 GMT, and authorities have since cordoned off a large area of St Helier - including Pier Road, Pier... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

At least one person was killed and two wounded in an explosion in Jersey, reports suggest.Chief of Police Robin Smith told the press that the search and rescue operation would take "a number of days."

