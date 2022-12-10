https://sputniknews.com/20221210/residential-bloc-explosion-in-jersey-uk-kills-one-12-missing-reports-say-1105299653.html
Residential Bloc Explosion in Jersey, UK Kills One, 12 Missing, Reports Say
10:15 GMT 10.12.2022 (Updated: 10:33 GMT 10.12.2022)
Being updated
According to reports, the blast occurred at around 04:00 GMT, and authorities have since cordoned off a large area of St Helier - including Pier Road, Pier Road car park and South Hill - to conduct a rescue operation.
At least one person was killed and two wounded in an explosion in Jersey, reports suggest.
"We’re continuing to respond to an incident at residential properties on Pier Road, St Helier. The fire has been put out, but emergency services are still carrying out significant work. Please continue to avoid the area. We’ll continue to provide updates throughout the day", Jersey authorities said.
Chief of Police Robin Smith told the press that the search and rescue operation would take "a number of days."