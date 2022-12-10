https://sputniknews.com/20221210/poll-dancing-and-infighting-1105288025.html

‘Poll Dancing’ and Infighting

‘Poll Dancing’ and Infighting

After Democrats performed better than expected in November’s midterm elections, Republicans started sniping at each other, casting blame for their... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-10T00:46+0000

2022-12-10T00:46+0000

2022-12-10T00:42+0000

americas

ted rall

kyrsten sinema

joe biden

midterm elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/09/1105286502_0:0:1201:676_1920x0_80_0_0_e667e26d01b969760d9c7c4e4a888ad8.jpg

Then, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (R-AZ) announced that she was leaving the Republican party and turning into an independent. Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), took to Twitter to mock the senator’s decision.The action was reminiscent of the dunking Republicans did on each other after the midterm elections and brings up the question of whether Democrats are starting their own infighting with a senator they may still need to pass legislation.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ted rall, kyrsten sinema, joe biden, midterm elections