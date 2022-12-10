International
‘Poll Dancing’ and Infighting
‘Poll Dancing’ and Infighting
Then, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (R-AZ) announced that she was leaving the Republican party and turning into an independent. Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), took to Twitter to mock the senator’s decision.The action was reminiscent of the dunking Republicans did on each other after the midterm elections and brings up the question of whether Democrats are starting their own infighting with a senator they may still need to pass legislation.
‘Poll Dancing’ and Infighting

After Democrats performed better than expected in November’s midterm elections, Republicans started sniping at each other, casting blame for their underperformance. Possibly in response to that, President Joe Biden’s approval rating ticked up a couple of points.
Then, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (R-AZ) announced that she was leaving the Republican party and turning into an independent. Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), took to Twitter to mock the senator’s decision.
The action was reminiscent of the dunking Republicans did on each other after the midterm elections and brings up the question of whether Democrats are starting their own infighting with a senator they may still need to pass legislation.
