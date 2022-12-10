https://sputniknews.com/20221210/police-in-germanys-dresden-launches-operation-over-suspected-hostage-situation-1105302281.html

Police in Germany's Dresden Launch Operation Over Suspected Hostage Situation

Earlier, a man armed with a handgun stormed into the Radio Dresden building and opened fire before fleeing and hiding inside a nearby shopping mall. 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

Authorities in Dresden have announced the launch of a police operation over a suspected hostage situation in the city.This development occurred after a man armed with a pistol stormed into the Radio Dresden building and started shooting before fleeing the scene, according to local media reports.The suspect eventually made his way to the Altmarkt-Galerie shopping mall and hid in one of the stores there.DETAILS TO FOLLOW

