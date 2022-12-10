https://sputniknews.com/20221210/police-in-germanys-dresden-launches-operation-over-suspected-hostage-situation-1105302281.html
Police in Germany's Dresden Launch Operation Over Suspected Hostage Situation
Authorities in Dresden have announced the launch of a police operation over a suspected hostage situation in the city.This development occurred after a man armed with a pistol stormed into the Radio Dresden building and started shooting before fleeing the scene, according to local media reports.The suspect eventually made his way to the Altmarkt-Galerie shopping mall and hid in one of the stores there.DETAILS TO FOLLOW
10:53 GMT 10.12.2022 (Updated: 11:04 GMT 10.12.2022)
Being updated
Authorities in Dresden have announced the launch of a police operation over a suspected hostage situation in the city.
This development occurred after a man armed with a pistol stormed into the Radio Dresden building and started shooting before fleeing the scene, according to local media reports.
The suspect eventually made his way to the Altmarkt-Galerie shopping mall and hid in one of the stores there.