https://sputniknews.com/20221210/over-15-million-remain-without-power-in-odessa-region-1105336254.html
Over 1.5 Million Remain Without Power in Odessa Region
Over 1.5 Million Remain Without Power in Odessa Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 1.5 million residents of the region of Odessa remain without electricity, only the region’s critical infrastructure is connected... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-10T23:39+0000
2022-12-10T23:39+0000
2022-12-10T23:39+0000
russian precision strikes on ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
odessa
ukraine
power outage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/04/1105020537_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ecd8365c7b18425a5f2181482e9fcb5f.jpg
He added that it will take several days to restore power supply in the region and admitted that the overall situation with regard to electricity availability in Ukraine is dire, with a "significant deficit" remaining.Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).Zelensky said on Wednesday that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.Zelensky said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russian strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.Following another series of strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.The head of the Odessa regional administration, Maxim Marchenko, said on Monday that Odessa and its surroundings were plunged into darkness after Russia’s most recent strikes that damaged the regional energy infrastructure.
odessa
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/04/1105020537_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d3c245c997a1f648560dbed702f9d095.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
volodymyr zelensky, odessa, ukraine, power outage
volodymyr zelensky, odessa, ukraine, power outage
Over 1.5 Million Remain Without Power in Odessa Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 1.5 million residents of the region of Odessa remain without electricity, only the region’s critical infrastructure is connected to the power grid, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
He added that it will take several days to restore power supply in the region and admitted that the overall situation with regard to electricity availability in Ukraine is dire, with a "significant deficit" remaining.
"Very difficult situation in the Odessa region. After the night strike, Odessa and other cities and villages in the region are in darkness. As of now, more than 1.5 million people in the Odessa region are without electricity. Only critical infrastructure is connected - and only as far as it is possible to supply electricity," Zelensky said in a video address on Saturday night.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).
Zelensky said on Wednesday that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.
Zelensky said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russian strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.
Following another series of strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.
The head of the Odessa regional administration, Maxim Marchenko, said on Monday that Odessa and its surroundings were plunged into darkness after Russia’s most recent strikes that damaged the regional energy infrastructure.