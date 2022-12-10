https://sputniknews.com/20221210/france-beat-england-2-1-in-fifa-world-cup-quarterfinals-1105335925.html
France Beat England 2-1 in FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals
The game, held at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Saturday, ended with a score of 2-1. France's Aurelien Tchouameni scored the opener in the 17th minute, while Olivier Giroud scored the winning goal in the 78th minute.England's Harry Kane scored a penalty following the break (54th minute), after Tchouameni fouled Bukayo Saka. Nonetheless, Kane missed another 11-meter shot in the 84th minute.In Wednesday's semifinal match, France will play against the team of Morocco, which took down Portugal earlier on Saturday, while the teams of Argentina and Croatia will meet on December 13.
