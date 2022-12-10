https://sputniknews.com/20221210/butt-plugs-dildos-drag-queens-chicago-school-dean-offers-insight-into-sex-ed-lesson-for-kids-1105327567.html
Butt Plugs, Dildos, Drag Queens: Chicago School Dean Offers Insight Into Sex Ed Lesson For Kids
The children in the classroom where the sex toy incident took place were said to be between 14 and 18 years old. 10.12.2022, Sputnik International
Joseph Bruno, dean of students at the Francis W. Parker School in Chicago, has been accused of bragging about allowing an LGBTQ+ center to give sex toys to his students.A video secretly recorded and then disseminated online by activist group Project Veritas appears to show Bruno talking about how the "LGBTQ+ Health Center” were “passing around butt plugs and dildos” to his students and “talking about queer sex” topics, such as “using lube versus using spit.”“They are like ‘How does this butt plug work? How do we do, like, how does this work?’” he reminisced.In the video, Bruno appears to be saying that the episode occurred during a “pride week” they do every year, and that it also involved a visit by a “drag queen” who passed out cookies and brownies and did photos.When his interlocutor asked him “How old were the kids in the classroom?” Bruno replied “Fourteen, eighteen.”Later, Bruno refrained from answering further questions about the matter when Project Veritas chief James O’Keefe confronted him outside the school.Meanwhile, the school supported Bruno in this matter, with the school’s principal Dan Frank alleging in a statement that Project Veritas had tampered with the video they released.
Joseph Bruno, dean of students at the Francis W. Parker School in Chicago, has been accused of bragging about allowing an LGBTQ+ center to give sex toys to his students.
A video secretly recorded and then disseminated online by activist group Project Veritas appears to show Bruno talking about how the "LGBTQ+ Health Center” were “passing around butt plugs and dildos” to his students and “talking about queer sex” topics, such as “using lube versus using spit.”
“They are like ‘How does this butt plug work? How do we do, like, how does this work?’” he reminisced.
In the video, Bruno appears to be saying that the episode occurred during a “pride week” they do every year, and that it also involved a visit by a “drag queen” who passed out cookies and brownies and did photos.
When his interlocutor asked him “How old were the kids in the classroom?” Bruno replied “Fourteen, eighteen.”
Later, Bruno refrained from answering further questions about the matter when Project Veritas chief James O’Keefe confronted him outside the school.
Meanwhile, the school supported Bruno in this matter, with the school’s principal Dan Frank alleging in a statement that Project Veritas had tampered with the video they released.
“Last week – at a NAIS (National Association of Independent Schools) People of Color Conference – one of our employees was targeted by this group and misled to believe he was conversing with another conference attendee over a coffee,” the statement says. “He was filmed without his knowledge or permission while describing one example of our inclusive, LGBTQ+ affirming, and comprehensive approach to our sex education. This group has now edited this video with malicious intent and launched it publicly tonight.”