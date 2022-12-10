International
By Any Means Necessary
BAMN is your guide to the movement and efforts shaping the world around us: from mass incarceration to the battle between police and water protectors; from efforts to protect the environment to the movement for Black Lives. Stay tuned to by any means necessary five days a week here on Radio Sputnik.
Brittney Griner Released on Terms Outlined Months Ago
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog to discuss an anti-intellectual argument against reading veiled in social justice terms, how anti-intellectualism is weaponized to attack political education in oppressed communities, and the centrality of literacy and study in successful revolutionary political programs.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Hermela Aregawi, journalist and founder of Eyes on Africa News to discuss an upcoming event in Washington, DC being held in response to the Biden administration’s US-Africa Leaders summit, how Africa continues to be exploited by the US and other western powers, and what is needed to promote real democracy in Africa and among Africans.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the release of Brittney Griner by Russia in exchange for Viktor Bout, the focus on Bout’s reputation as an arms dealer as a reason to condemn the prisoner exchange, and Washington Commanders owner Dan Snydrer being allegedly involved in the leak of the emails of former NFL coach Jon Gruden.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by to discuss recent attacks on electrical grids across the country and their potential connections to the rise of the far-right in the US, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s departure from the Democratic Party and why this posturing as a political independent is absurd considering her record, and how bipartisanship is used as a feel-good clever for taking relief from working and poor people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
By Any Means Necessary
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog to discuss an anti-intellectual argument against reading veiled in social justice terms, how anti-intellectualism is weaponized to attack political education in oppressed communities, and the centrality of literacy and study in successful revolutionary political programs.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Hermela Aregawi, journalist and founder of Eyes on Africa News to discuss an upcoming event in Washington, DC being held in response to the Biden administration’s US-Africa Leaders summit, how Africa continues to be exploited by the US and other western powers, and what is needed to promote real democracy in Africa and among Africans.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the release of Brittney Griner by Russia in exchange for Viktor Bout, the focus on Bout’s reputation as an arms dealer as a reason to condemn the prisoner exchange, and Washington Commanders owner Dan Snydrer being allegedly involved in the leak of the emails of former NFL coach Jon Gruden.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by to discuss recent attacks on electrical grids across the country and their potential connections to the rise of the far-right in the US, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s departure from the Democratic Party and why this posturing as a political independent is absurd considering her record, and how bipartisanship is used as a feel-good clever for taking relief from working and poor people.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
