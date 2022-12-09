https://sputniknews.com/20221209/putin-arrives-in-kyrgyzstans-bishkek-to-attend-eaeu-summit-1105259981.html

Putin Arrives in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek to Attend EAEU Summit

Putin Arrives in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek to Attend EAEU Summit

BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday arrived in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek to attend the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) summit. 09.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-09T03:12+0000

2022-12-09T03:12+0000

2022-12-09T03:12+0000

russia

vladimir putin

eaeu

eurasian economic union

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104809482_0:132:3175:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_68d5c5690b3ed01be4cd4acdd75fb0b1.jpg

Putin is expected to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the margins of the summit.Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday that the EAEU leaders will discuss the formation of a common gas market during the summit.The chairmanship of the EAEU will pass to Russia starting January 2023. The EAEU, established in January 2015, consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov is also planned to attend the meeting. Uzbekistan is an observer of the EAEU and has hinted that the country may join the council, but it has not fully pursued membership yet.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, eaeu, eurasian economic union