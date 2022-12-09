International
Putin Arrives in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek to Attend EAEU Summit
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday arrived in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek to attend the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) summit.
Putin is expected to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the margins of the summit.Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday that the EAEU leaders will discuss the formation of a common gas market during the summit.The chairmanship of the EAEU will pass to Russia starting January 2023. The EAEU, established in January 2015, consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov is also planned to attend the meeting. Uzbekistan is an observer of the EAEU and has hinted that the country may join the council, but it has not fully pursued membership yet.
03:12 GMT 09.12.2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issue a joint statement following their meeting in Moscow, November 28, 2022.
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday arrived in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek to attend the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) summit.
Putin is expected to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the margins of the summit.
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday that the EAEU leaders will discuss the formation of a common gas market during the summit.
The chairmanship of the EAEU will pass to Russia starting January 2023. The EAEU, established in January 2015, consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.
Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov is also planned to attend the meeting. Uzbekistan is an observer of the EAEU and has hinted that the country may join the council, but it has not fully pursued membership yet.
