Over 100 People, Fire Train Extinguishing Fire in Russia's Barnaul - Emergencies Ministry

BARNAUL, Russia (Sputnik) - More than 100 people and a fire train are extinguishing a large fire at an enterprise in the Russian city of Barnaul at an area of... 09.12.2022

The ministry stated that 110 people and 33 units of equipment, including a fire train, are involved in the operation. So far, there are no casualties, the ministry said.The extinguishing is being carried out in extremely difficult conditions of heavy smoke and freezing temperatures. The temperature dropped below -27 degrees Celsius (-16.6 degrees Fahrenheit).Local media reported that the fire broke out at a plant producing tires.

