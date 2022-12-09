Over 100 People, Fire Train Extinguishing Fire in Russia's Barnaul - Emergencies Ministry

International
The ministry stated that 110 people and 33 units of equipment, including a fire train, are involved in the operation. So far, there are no casualties, the ministry said.The extinguishing is being carried out in extremely difficult conditions of heavy smoke and freezing temperatures. The temperature dropped below -27 degrees Celsius (-16.6 degrees Fahrenheit).Local media reported that the fire broke out at a plant producing tires.
03:31 GMT 09.12.2022
BARNAUL, Russia (Sputnik) - More than 100 people and a fire train are extinguishing a large fire at an enterprise in the Russian city of Barnaul at an area of some one thousand square meters, the press office of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies in the Altai Region said on Friday.
The ministry stated that 110 people and 33 units of equipment, including a fire train, are involved in the operation. So far, there are no casualties, the ministry said.
"Today... the ministry of emergencies received a message about a fire in a shop of one of Barnaul's enterprises on Kosmonavtov Avenue. At the time of the arrival of the first units, the fire was detected in a four-story building. The fire is spreading," the ministry said in a statement.
The extinguishing is being carried out in extremely difficult conditions of heavy smoke and freezing temperatures. The temperature dropped below -27 degrees Celsius (-16.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Local media reported that the fire broke out at a plant producing tires.
