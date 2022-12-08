https://sputniknews.com/20221208/us-to-continue-sending-aid-to-ukraine-blinken-says-after-classified-briefing-with-senate-1105192785.html
US to Continue Sending Aid to Ukraine, Blinken Says After Classified Briefing With Senate
US to Continue Sending Aid to Ukraine, Blinken Says After Classified Briefing With Senate
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) -There is enough bipartisan support to continue providing assistance to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-08T11:31+0000
2022-12-08T11:31+0000
2022-12-08T11:31+0000
americas
russia
ukraine
military aid
antony blinken
us senate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102898/50/1028985065_0:260:4908:3021_1920x0_80_0_0_c88a3fa846684cad2425c656ed542cab.jpg
In October, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pledged that if Republicans obtain a majority in the lower chamber, Ukraine would not get a “blank check” for aid, citing concerns about a recession.Following the statement, US President Joe Biden said he worried about the future of congressional support to continue providing aid to Ukraine.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell previously said a Republican majority in the upper chamber will focus on ensuring timely delivery of weapons to Ukraine, as well as greater allied assistance.
americas
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102898/50/1028985065_268:0:4641:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_d68ca07afd3489b7f166e060fecdcaac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us to continue sending aid to ukraine, antony blinken
us to continue sending aid to ukraine, antony blinken
US to Continue Sending Aid to Ukraine, Blinken Says After Classified Briefing With Senate
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) -There is enough bipartisan support to continue providing assistance to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a classified briefing with the US Senate.
"I came away from this very strongly convinced of the ongoing strong support that we're getting on a bipartisan basis," Blinken said as quoted by reporters on Wednesday.
In October, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pledged that if Republicans obtain a majority in the lower chamber, Ukraine would not get a “blank check” for aid, citing concerns about a recession.
Following the statement, US President Joe Biden said he worried about the future of congressional support to continue providing aid to Ukraine.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell previously said a Republican majority in the upper chamber will focus on ensuring timely delivery of weapons to Ukraine, as well as greater allied assistance.