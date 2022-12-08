https://sputniknews.com/20221208/us-to-continue-sending-aid-to-ukraine-blinken-says-after-classified-briefing-with-senate-1105192785.html

US to Continue Sending Aid to Ukraine, Blinken Says After Classified Briefing With Senate

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) -There is enough bipartisan support to continue providing assistance to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a...

In October, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pledged that if Republicans obtain a majority in the lower chamber, Ukraine would not get a “blank check” for aid, citing concerns about a recession.Following the statement, US President Joe Biden said he worried about the future of congressional support to continue providing aid to Ukraine.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell previously said a Republican majority in the upper chamber will focus on ensuring timely delivery of weapons to Ukraine, as well as greater allied assistance.

