US to Continue Sending Aid to Ukraine, Blinken Says After Classified Briefing With Senate
US to Continue Sending Aid to Ukraine, Blinken Says After Classified Briefing With Senate
08.12.2022
US to Continue Sending Aid to Ukraine, Blinken Says After Classified Briefing With Senate

11:31 GMT 08.12.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) -There is enough bipartisan support to continue providing assistance to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a classified briefing with the US Senate.

"I came away from this very strongly convinced of the ongoing strong support that we're getting on a bipartisan basis," Blinken said as quoted by reporters on Wednesday.

In October, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pledged that if Republicans obtain a majority in the lower chamber, Ukraine would not get a “blank check” for aid, citing concerns about a recession.
Following the statement, US President Joe Biden said he worried about the future of congressional support to continue providing aid to Ukraine.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell previously said a Republican majority in the upper chamber will focus on ensuring timely delivery of weapons to Ukraine, as well as greater allied assistance.
