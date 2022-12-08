https://sputniknews.com/20221208/us-envoy-for-afghanistan-meets-with-former-afghan-political-and-business-leaders-in-uae-1105205024.html

US Envoy for Afghanistan Meets With Former Afghan Political and Business Leaders in UAE

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said that he had met with former Afghan political leaders and members of the business...

The difficult economic situation in Afghanistan was also on the agenda, with the US envoy focusing on the issue of banking transactions and its implications for the Afghan people.Since the Taliban takeover, the US has imposed restrictions on Afghanistan including its banking sector, freezing $7 billion of Afghan central bank assets held in US banks. Washington has also enforced sanctions targeting some Taliban members and entities, while leaving many foreign banks and companies unwilling to deal with the country due to sanction risks.Although the US administration intended to allocate $3.5 billion of frozen Afghan assets in humanitarian aid for the Afghan people, the country has still been facing a difficult situation, with local commercial banks and businesses not having enough liquidity to pay for imports.The Taliban came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as foreign troops were leaving the country, with the political crisis exacerbating the economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.*The Taliban movement is under UN sanctions for terrorism

