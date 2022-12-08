https://sputniknews.com/20221208/moscow-and-ankara-keep-in-touch-over-maritime-traffic-issue-off-turkish-coast-source-says-1105177067.html

Moscow and Ankara Keep in Touch Over Maritime Traffic Issue Off Turkish Coast, Source Says

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Moscow and Ankara keep in touch over the maritime traffic issue off the Turkish coast, where a number of oil tankers have stuck, measures...

On December 1, Turkey started requiring from oil shippers crossing the Bosphorus Strait and the Dardanelles a letter from an insurer confirming that the vessel is covered by the necessary Protection and Indemnity Insurance (P&I).On Monday, media reported that some 19 oil tankers were stuck in the Turkish straits after new restrictions that had gone into effect as part of the collective West's price cap on Russian oil.

