Moscow and Ankara Keep in Touch Over Maritime Traffic Issue Off Turkish Coast, Source Says
Moscow and Ankara Keep in Touch Over Maritime Traffic Issue Off Turkish Coast, Source Says
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Moscow and Ankara keep in touch over the maritime traffic issue off the Turkish coast, where a number of oil tankers have stuck, measures...
On December 1, Turkey started requiring from oil shippers crossing the Bosphorus Strait and the Dardanelles a letter from an insurer confirming that the vessel is covered by the necessary Protection and Indemnity Insurance (P&I).On Monday, media reported that some 19 oil tankers were stuck in the Turkish straits after new restrictions that had gone into effect as part of the collective West's price cap on Russian oil.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Moscow and Ankara keep in touch over the maritime traffic issue off the Turkish coast, where a number of oil tankers have stuck, measures will be taken if needed, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There is coordination on this issue [with the Russian side]. All necessary measures are taken and will be taken if necessary. That is all I can say now. Media, for some reason, present the problem as catastrophic, there is nothing like that," the source said.

On December 1, Turkey started requiring from oil shippers crossing the Bosphorus Strait and the Dardanelles a letter from an insurer confirming that the vessel is covered by the necessary Protection and Indemnity Insurance (P&I).
On Monday, media reported that some 19 oil tankers were stuck in the Turkish straits after new restrictions that had gone into effect as part of the collective West's price cap on Russian oil.
