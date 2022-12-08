More Than 1,000 New York Times Guild Members to Strike Thursday - a First in Decades

https://sputniknews.com/20221208/more-than-1000-new-york-times-guild-members-to-strike-thursday---a-first-in-decades-1105173867.html
The last NewsGuild strike of this size was a multi-day strike in September and October of 1965. It shut down multiple papers for days, including the Baltimore...
The New York Times members of the NewsGuild are planning to walk out for a one-day strike on Thursday after union representatives and management were unable to reach a deal acceptable to both sides.Last week, 1,100 NYT Guild members signed a letter stating they would walk out if their demands were not met or a reasonable compromise could not be reached. Just after 7 p.m. (EST) the guild released a statement confirming their walkout.The Times Guild is asking for a $65,000 pay floor and increased overall pay. They say management’s proposals have not kept up with inflation or the average wage gains in the United States. According to the Guild, management’s latest offer amounts to an annual raise of 2.875%.NewsGuild members include journalists and employees in advertising and circulation, among other departments.In an all-staff email, New York Times CEO Meredith Levien stated she cares about getting Guild members “a contract that recognizes and rewards their work,” but that the negotiations must result in financial success for the company which she says is “inextricably linked” to their mission.Levien also said it was “disappointing that [guild members are] taking such drastic action,” and said management has shown a “clear commitment” to negotiate.Joe Kahn, the executive editor of the New York Times said a “robust report” would be released Thursday, but that “it will be harder than usual.”
The last NewsGuild strike of this size was a multi-day strike in September and October of 1965. It shut down multiple papers for days, including the Baltimore Sun and the Los Angeles Herald-Examiner.
The New York Times members of the NewsGuild are planning to walk out for a one-day strike on Thursday after union representatives and management were unable to reach a deal acceptable to both sides.
Last week, 1,100 NYT Guild members signed a letter stating they would walk out if their demands were not met or a reasonable compromise could not be reached. Just after 7 p.m. (EST) the guild released a statement
confirming their walkout.
“The New York Times Guild has announced their official decision to walk out tomorrow, Thursday, December 8, due to the company’s failure to bargain in good faith, reach a fair contract agreement with the workers and meet their demands. The Times Guild bargaining committee offered to stay at the table for as long as it took to reach a deal and avert the walk-out, but management walked away from the table a little before 7 PM ET and refused to return, with five hours to go.”
The Times Guild is asking for a $65,000 pay floor and increased overall pay. They say management’s proposals have not kept up with inflation or the average wage gains in the United States. According to the Guild, management’s latest offer amounts to an annual raise of 2.875%.
NewsGuild members include journalists and employees in advertising and circulation, among other departments.
In an all-staff email, New York Times CEO Meredith Levien stated she cares about getting Guild members “a contract that recognizes and rewards their work,” but that the negotiations must result in financial success for the company which she says is “inextricably linked” to their mission.
Levien also said it was “disappointing that [guild members are] taking such drastic action,” and said management has shown a “clear commitment” to negotiate.
Joe Kahn, the executive editor of the New York Times said a “robust report” would be released Thursday, but that “it will be harder than usual.”