Indian Space Research Organization Gives Nod to PSLV-XL Rocket Motor

Indian Space Research Organization Gives Nod to PSLV-XL Rocket Motor

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe) is giving a boost to public-private partnerships in the satellite manufacturing and... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

In yet another collaboration with private players, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully test-fired a booster motor made by Economic Explosives Ltd. at its rocket port in Sriharikota in India's Andhra Pradesh state.Called 'PSOM-XL', the booster motor has been designed for the PSLV-XL (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) rocket and is the first step in the end-to-end production of the PSLV through collaboration with private industry.The commercial arm of the Department of Space (DoS), NewSpace India Ltd., has selected the HAL-L&T led consortium to make five PSLV-XL rockets.

