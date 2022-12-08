https://sputniknews.com/20221208/gop-loses-georgia-senate-race-and-the-wait-for-more-twitter-files-1105172315.html

GOP Loses Georgia Senate Race and the Wait for More Twitter Files

GOP Loses Georgia Senate Race and the Wait for More Twitter Files

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden refusing to visit the border and Putin commenting on the risk of nuclear war.

GOP Loses Georgia Senate Race and the Wait for More Twitter Files On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden refusing to visit the border and Putin commenting on the risk of nuclear war.

Alison Hayden – Former Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | Observing the Vote in California, The California Sheriff Department, and the Need for Civic EducationCarter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Collectivism, Tiger Moms, and IndividualismIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about her recent arrest in Northern California, lawlessness in California, and intimidation from public officials. Alison explained her arrest in November and how the Sheriff's department targeted Alison during her voting observation duties. Alison talked about the media and the suppression of important information by the mainstream media.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about the differences in cultures, categorizing people, and Kanye West's racist statements. Carter commented on Kanye West and Kanye's racist statements about Jewish people. Carter talked about Nick Fuentes and his blanket statements about Jewish culture.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

