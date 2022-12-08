https://sputniknews.com/20221208/gop-loses-georgia-senate-race-and-the-wait-for-more-twitter-files-1105172315.html
GOP Loses Georgia Senate Race and the Wait for More Twitter Files
GOP Loses Georgia Senate Race and the Wait for More Twitter Files
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden refusing to visit the border and Putin commenting on the risk... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-08T04:45+0000
2022-12-08T04:45+0000
2022-12-08T12:22+0000
the backstory
scotus
voting
collectivism
canada
china
gop
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/07/1105172169_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a8d57f155cb8221073987d3a99d5d347.png
GOP Loses Georgia Senate Race and the Wait for More Twitter Files
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden refusing to visit the border and Putin commenting on the risk of nuclear war.
Alison Hayden – Former Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | Observing the Vote in California, The California Sheriff Department, and the Need for Civic EducationCarter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Collectivism, Tiger Moms, and IndividualismIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about her recent arrest in Northern California, lawlessness in California, and intimidation from public officials. Alison explained her arrest in November and how the Sheriff's department targeted Alison during her voting observation duties. Alison talked about the media and the suppression of important information by the mainstream media.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about the differences in cultures, categorizing people, and Kanye West's racist statements. Carter commented on Kanye West and Kanye's racist statements about Jewish people. Carter talked about Nick Fuentes and his blanket statements about Jewish culture.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
canada
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/07/1105172169_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_78e15f0fe161546f3607be895f957429.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
scotus, voting, collectivism, canada, china, gop, аудио
scotus, voting, collectivism, canada, china, gop, аудио
GOP Loses Georgia Senate Race and the Wait for More Twitter Files
04:45 GMT 08.12.2022 (Updated: 12:22 GMT 08.12.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Biden refusing to visit the border and Putin commenting on the risk of nuclear war.
Alison Hayden – Former Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | Observing the Vote in California, The California Sheriff Department, and the Need for Civic Education
Carter Laren – Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Collectivism, Tiger Moms, and Individualism
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about her recent arrest in Northern California, lawlessness in California, and intimidation from public officials. Alison explained her arrest in November and how the Sheriff's department targeted Alison during her voting observation duties. Alison talked about the media and the suppression of important information by the mainstream media.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about the differences in cultures, categorizing people, and Kanye West's racist statements. Carter commented on Kanye West and Kanye's racist statements about Jewish people. Carter talked about Nick Fuentes and his blanket statements about Jewish culture.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.