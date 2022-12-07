International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221207/un-adopts-russian-resolution-of-no-first-placement-of-weapons-in-outer-space-1105167290.html
UN Adopts Russian Resolution of No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space
UN Adopts Russian Resolution of No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution submitted by Russia on no first placement of weapons in outer space. 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-07T17:07+0000
2022-12-07T18:07+0000
military
the united nations (un)
un general assembly
russia
space
militarization
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0f/1081173502_0:107:1921:1187_1920x0_80_0_0_05149d7629b386551ef0d56389cf798e.jpg
The resolution was adopted after 122 countries voted in favor of Russia's initiative, with 50 voting against and four abstaining from the vote.The resolution, dubbed No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, urges all states and particularly those with "space capabilities" to consider the possibility of "upholding, as appropriate, a political commitment not to be the first to place weapons in outer space."The UN General Assembly is urging the early start of substantive work on the basis of an updated draft treaty on the prevention of placement of weapons in outer space, according to the text of the resolution. The draft treaty was submitted by China and Russia at the Conference on Disarmament in 2008 to prevent an arms race in outer space as an urgent task.
https://sputniknews.com/20221128/start-wars-pentagon-accuses-prc-of-militarizing-space-threatening-us-supremacy-1104779480.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0f/1081173502_0:0:1707:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_1dd63802501e6745715334a2c148bef9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
un general assembly, space militarization, weapons in outer space, star wars, russian resolution
un general assembly, space militarization, weapons in outer space, star wars, russian resolution

UN Adopts Russian Resolution of No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space

17:07 GMT 07.12.2022 (Updated: 18:07 GMT 07.12.2022)
CC0 / / night sky
night sky - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution submitted by Russia on no first placement of weapons in outer space.
The resolution was adopted after 122 countries voted in favor of Russia's initiative, with 50 voting against and four abstaining from the vote.
The resolution, dubbed No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, urges all states and particularly those with "space capabilities" to consider the possibility of "upholding, as appropriate, a political commitment not to be the first to place weapons in outer space."
In this image taken off the screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 and released by Xinhua News Agency, two Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng, left and Chen Dong salute in the space lab Tiangong 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2022
Military
Star(t) Wars: Pentagon Accuses PRC of Militarizing Space, Threatening US Supremacy
28 November, 10:46 GMT
The UN General Assembly is urging the early start of substantive work on the basis of an updated draft treaty on the prevention of placement of weapons in outer space, according to the text of the resolution. The draft treaty was submitted by China and Russia at the Conference on Disarmament in 2008 to prevent an arms race in outer space as an urgent task.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала