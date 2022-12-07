https://sputniknews.com/20221207/supreme-court-to-hear-case-that-could-erode-democratic-rights-1105117824.html
Supreme Court to Hear Case That Could Erode Democratic Rights
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the Georgia Senate runoff election between Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock and why Walker feels like the GOP’s attempt to capture Black voters, how weak candidates from the GOP and their success highlight Democrats’ inability to campaign on issues voters care about, and what these issues say about the US political system and the need to organize for a new system.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss a deal struck between Sudan coup leaders and pro-democracy groups and why this may not end the issues in the country, how Sudan continues to feel the effects of the conflict in Ukraine as it has caused shortages in food and fuel, and what regional challenges affect the prospects for peace and democracy in Sudan.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss Tim Cook’s visit to Congress and the many political issues that Apple has been the subject of, what we should make of the Twitter files and how they confirm things that we already knew, how advertising has taken over services such as amazon and why they are so profitable for the companies which host them, and how tech billionaires are connected to ideologies based in racist eugenicist ideologies.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Walter Smolarek, a journalist, organizer and editor of Liberation newspaper, and managing editor of LiberationNews.org to discuss the Supreme Court’s upcoming hearing on fundamental democratic rights in the case of Moore v. Harper and the undemocratic nature of the Supreme Court, why socialists should fight the erosion of democratic rights while also organizing for a new system, and what a democratic system would look like under control of the workers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:12 GMT 07.12.2022 (Updated: 10:49 GMT 07.12.2022)
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.