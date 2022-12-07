https://sputniknews.com/20221207/supreme-court-to-hear-case-that-could-erode-democratic-rights-1105117824.html

Supreme Court to Hear Case That Could Erode Democratic Rights

Supreme Court to Hear Case That Could Erode Democratic Rights

Georgia Runoff Exposes Failures of Democrats, Sudan Reaches A Deal For Transition To Civilian Rule, What To Know About The Twitter Files 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-07T04:12+0000

2022-12-07T04:12+0000

2022-12-07T10:49+0000

by any means necessary

georgia

sudan

apple

twitter

supreme court

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/06/1105117676_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_81d14faae478543fc6b488419d2a9c23.png

Supreme Court To Hear Case That Could Erode Democratic Rights Georgia Runoff Exposes Failures of Democrats, Sudan Reaches A Deal For Transition To Civilian Rule, What To Know About The Twitter Files

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the Georgia Senate runoff election between Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock and why Walker feels like the GOP’s attempt to capture Black voters, how weak candidates from the GOP and their success highlight Democrats’ inability to campaign on issues voters care about, and what these issues say about the US political system and the need to organize for a new system.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss a deal struck between Sudan coup leaders and pro-democracy groups and why this may not end the issues in the country, how Sudan continues to feel the effects of the conflict in Ukraine as it has caused shortages in food and fuel, and what regional challenges affect the prospects for peace and democracy in Sudan.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss Tim Cook’s visit to Congress and the many political issues that Apple has been the subject of, what we should make of the Twitter files and how they confirm things that we already knew, how advertising has taken over services such as amazon and why they are so profitable for the companies which host them, and how tech billionaires are connected to ideologies based in racist eugenicist ideologies.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Walter Smolarek, a journalist, organizer and editor of Liberation newspaper, and managing editor of LiberationNews.org to discuss the Supreme Court’s upcoming hearing on fundamental democratic rights in the case of Moore v. Harper and the undemocratic nature of the Supreme Court, why socialists should fight the erosion of democratic rights while also organizing for a new system, and what a democratic system would look like under control of the workers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

georgia

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

georgia, sudan, apple, twitter, supreme court, аудио