Rescue Operation Underway to Save Kid from Borewell in India

An 8-year-old boy fell into a 55-feet deep borewell while playing on a farm in Mandavi Village in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Tuesday evening. 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
It's going to be 24 hours now, and the rescue operation still continues to bring out the boy stuck in a deep borewell in India's Madhya Pradesh state.The child, identified as Tanmay Sahu, has lost consciousness and has not been responding, Indian media reports, citing local authorities.Visuals of the incident are doing the rounds on social media, in which the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police teams can be seen trying to reach the boy and bring him out.Earthmover machines have been brought in to dig up the area, while officials say it could take several hours to finally rescue the child. Madhya Pradesh State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been posting minute-by-minute updates on the operation to rescue the boy.Due to a lack of water, the borewell, which was constructed two years ago, was not operational and was kept covered by the owner of the farm.
07:38 GMT 07.12.2022
© Photo : ANIOperation underway to rescue the boy who fell into a 55-ft deep borewell in Mandavi village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh
Sangeeta Yadav
An 8-year-old boy fell into a 55-feet deep borewell while playing on a farm in Mandavi Village in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Tuesday evening.
It's going to be 24 hours now, and the rescue operation still continues to bring out the boy stuck in a deep borewell in India's Madhya Pradesh state.
The child, identified as Tanmay Sahu, has lost consciousness and has not been responding, Indian media reports, citing local authorities.
Visuals of the incident are doing the rounds on social media, in which the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police teams can be seen trying to reach the boy and bring him out.
Earthmover machines have been brought in to dig up the area, while officials say it could take several hours to finally rescue the child.
Madhya Pradesh State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been posting minute-by-minute updates on the operation to rescue the boy.
Due to a lack of water, the borewell, which was constructed two years ago, was not operational and was kept covered by the owner of the farm.
