President Putin Takes Part in Online Meeting of Council for Civil Society and Human Rights
President Putin Takes Part in Online Meeting of Council for Civil Society and Human Rights
President Putin Takes Part in Online Meeting of Council for Civil Society and Human Rights
The council is holding a major meeting ahead of Human Rights Day, which is celebrated on December 10, commemorating the day when the United Nations adopted the
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is chairing a meeting of the Council for Civil Society and Human Rights via videolink.The members of the council are expected to address a wide range of issues, including the protection of human rights in the context of the special military operation in Ukraine, the situation in the regions that have recently joined Russia, and economic and public health issues.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
13:38 GMT 07.12.2022
