International
Breaking News: Peruvian President Taken Into Police Custody After Third Impeachment Attempt
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221207/peruvian-president-taken-into-police-custody-after-impeachment-attempt-1105169689.html
Peruvian President Taken Into Police Custody After Third Impeachment Attempt
Peruvian President Taken Into Police Custody After Third Impeachment Attempt
Hours after declaring rule by "decree law" and attempting to abolish the national legislature, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was taken into custody by... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-07T19:50+0000
2022-12-07T20:16+0000
americas
pedro castillo
detained
peru
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/07/1105170383_0:156:1286:879_1920x0_80_0_0_6ff9c105bf2092542d846a5600ffdf32.png
Peruvian police said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that In pursuance of our duties, prescribed in the law on the National Police of Peru, the officers detained the ex-president of Peru, Pedro Castillo."The announcement came after Castillo declared “an exceptional emergency government” on Wednesday morning and attempted to dissolve the Congress in order to block a planned vote on his removal from office, which in Peruvian politics is called vacating.Despite Castillo's move, the lawmakers met anyway, and all but six voted to impeach him for "moral incapacity." It was their third attempt in a year's time.According to Peruvian media reports, Castillo was believed to have attempted to flee the presidential palace, but instead went to the prefecture of police, where he was detained. Video and photos posted on social media showed Castillo in police custody, but not restrained.Vice President Dina Boluarte was summoned to the Congress on Wednesday afternoon to take the oath and replace Castillo as president. She will be the first female Peruvian head of state.Castillo has faced staunch resistance by the right-wing opposition since even before he took office in July 2021, which called him a Marxist and compared him to the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez . The political neophyte rose to prominence promising to govern for the country's poor, its peasantry, and its indigenous people. Hailing from the mountainous interior of the country, Castillo was a farmer, a trade union leader, and a schoolteacher before becoming president.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
americas
peru
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/07/1105170383_0:35:1286:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_255ee2179232b6b87d58dd0583734682.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pedro castillo, detained, peru
pedro castillo, detained, peru

Peruvian President Taken Into Police Custody After Third Impeachment Attempt

19:50 GMT 07.12.2022 (Updated: 20:16 GMT 07.12.2022)
© Sputnik Screenshot; El ComercioPeruvian President Pedro Castillo after being detained by police at the prefecture on December 7, 2022. Hours earlier, he had declared "decree law" and failed to abolish Congress and block lawmakers from impeaching him.
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo after being detained by police at the prefecture on December 7, 2022. Hours earlier, he had declared decree law and failed to abolish Congress and block lawmakers from impeaching him. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2022
© Sputnik Screenshot; El Comercio
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
Being updated
Hours after declaring rule by "decree law" and attempting to abolish the national legislature, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was taken into custody by police as his base of support evaporated.
Peruvian police said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that In pursuance of our duties, prescribed in the law on the National Police of Peru, the officers detained the ex-president of Peru, Pedro Castillo."
The announcement came after Castillo declared “an exceptional emergency government” on Wednesday morning and attempted to dissolve the Congress in order to block a planned vote on his removal from office, which in Peruvian politics is called vacating.
Despite Castillo's move, the lawmakers met anyway, and all but six voted to impeach him for "moral incapacity." It was their third attempt in a year's time.
In a statement following his declaration, the Peruvian Armed Forces disavowed his actions, saying that "any act contrary to the established constitutional order constitutes an infringement of the Constitution and generates non-compliance by the Armed Forces and the National Police."
According to Peruvian media reports, Castillo was believed to have attempted to flee the presidential palace, but instead went to the prefecture of police, where he was detained. Video and photos posted on social media showed Castillo in police custody, but not restrained.
Vice President Dina Boluarte was summoned to the Congress on Wednesday afternoon to take the oath and replace Castillo as president. She will be the first female Peruvian head of state.
Following the police statement, the US State Department issued a notice acknowledging that "Castillo is now a former president."
Castillo has faced staunch resistance by the right-wing opposition since even before he took office in July 2021, which called him a Marxist and compared him to the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez . The political neophyte rose to prominence promising to govern for the country's poor, its peasantry, and its indigenous people. Hailing from the mountainous interior of the country, Castillo was a farmer, a trade union leader, and a schoolteacher before becoming president.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала