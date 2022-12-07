https://sputniknews.com/20221207/peruvian-president-taken-into-police-custody-after-impeachment-attempt-1105169689.html

Peruvian President Taken Into Police Custody After Third Impeachment Attempt

Peruvian President Taken Into Police Custody After Third Impeachment Attempt

Hours after declaring rule by "decree law" and attempting to abolish the national legislature, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was taken into custody by... 07.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-07T19:50+0000

2022-12-07T19:50+0000

2022-12-07T20:16+0000

americas

pedro castillo

detained

peru

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/07/1105170383_0:156:1286:879_1920x0_80_0_0_6ff9c105bf2092542d846a5600ffdf32.png

Peruvian police said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that In pursuance of our duties, prescribed in the law on the National Police of Peru, the officers detained the ex-president of Peru, Pedro Castillo."The announcement came after Castillo declared “an exceptional emergency government” on Wednesday morning and attempted to dissolve the Congress in order to block a planned vote on his removal from office, which in Peruvian politics is called vacating.Despite Castillo's move, the lawmakers met anyway, and all but six voted to impeach him for "moral incapacity." It was their third attempt in a year's time.According to Peruvian media reports, Castillo was believed to have attempted to flee the presidential palace, but instead went to the prefecture of police, where he was detained. Video and photos posted on social media showed Castillo in police custody, but not restrained.Vice President Dina Boluarte was summoned to the Congress on Wednesday afternoon to take the oath and replace Castillo as president. She will be the first female Peruvian head of state.Castillo has faced staunch resistance by the right-wing opposition since even before he took office in July 2021, which called him a Marxist and compared him to the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez . The political neophyte rose to prominence promising to govern for the country's poor, its peasantry, and its indigenous people. Hailing from the mountainous interior of the country, Castillo was a farmer, a trade union leader, and a schoolteacher before becoming president.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

americas

peru

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

pedro castillo, detained, peru