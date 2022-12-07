https://sputniknews.com/20221207/nuclear-war-threat-growing-president-putin-warns-1105165159.html
Nuclear War Threat Growing, President Putin Warns
Nuclear War Threat Growing, President Putin Warns
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The threat of a global nuclear war is growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. 07.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-07T16:11+0000
2022-12-07T16:11+0000
2022-12-07T16:11+0000
russia
nuclear war
russia
vladimir putin
nuclear weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093752040_0:15:2133:1215_1920x0_80_0_0_c7de0437333398a911ae17002e0dcf02.jpg
Svetlana Makovetskaya, a member of the Human Rights Council, asked the president about the threat of a global nuclear war as he held a meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights. She apologized for the off-topic question, but noted that she could not help but raise a topic about which there were such huge fears.The president stressed that Moscow does not want to be "brandishing" its nukes around the world, but noted that the Russian nuclear arsenal is the most advanced. He also said that nuclear weapons are a part of conflict deterrence.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093752040_247:0:1887:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_23061e9d00a225ea92148581f951b9a3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president, vladimir putin warns about nuclear war, nuclear weapons, russian nukes
russian president, vladimir putin warns about nuclear war, nuclear weapons, russian nukes
Nuclear War Threat Growing, President Putin Warns
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The threat of a global nuclear war is growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
Svetlana Makovetskaya, a member of the Human Rights Council, asked the president about the threat of a global nuclear war as he held a meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights. She apologized for the off-topic question, but noted that she could not help but raise a topic about which there were such huge fears.
"As for the threat of nuclear war...you are right. Such a threat is growing, to be honest," Putin replied.
The president stressed that Moscow does not want to be "brandishing" its nukes around the world, but noted that the Russian nuclear arsenal is the most advanced. He also said that nuclear weapons are a part of conflict deterrence.