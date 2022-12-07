International
WATCH: President Putin Takes Part in Online Meeting of Council for Civil Society and Human Rights
Nuclear War Threat Growing, President Putin Warns
Svetlana Makovetskaya, a member of the Human Rights Council, asked the president about the threat of a global nuclear war as he held a meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights. She apologized for the off-topic question, but noted that she could not help but raise a topic about which there were such huge fears.The president stressed that Moscow does not want to be "brandishing" its nukes around the world, but noted that the Russian nuclear arsenal is the most advanced. He also said that nuclear weapons are a part of conflict deterrence.
16:11 GMT 07.12.2022
Trial launch of Russian cruise missile with nuclear powered engine 9M730 Burevestnik (NATO reporting name: SSC-X-9 Skyfall)
Trial launch of Russian cruise missile with nuclear powered engine 9M730 Burevestnik (NATO reporting name: SSC-X-9 Skyfall) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2022
